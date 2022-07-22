Deco Drive would never condone violence of any kind. Only when it’s staged for the cameras, between two A-list stars, and highly entertaining … but we’re still wondering why Kevin Hart would ever agree to a social media brawl with Dwayne Johnson. Deco reporter and street fighter Alex Miranda has the story.

Well, in case you haven’t noticed, the Tortilla Slap Challenge is a thing, and it’s making the rounds on TikTok. Now, I won’t tell you which star of “DC League of Super Pets” won, but I will say I’m hungry for Mexican food.

It was a slap heard ’round the internet, between two Hollwyood heavyweights. Well, one Hollywood heavyweight, and then Kevin Hart.

Kevin Hart: “I’d seen the kids playing this game where they slap each other with these things.”

Dwayne and Kevin are the voice stars of “DC League of Super Pets,” hitting theaters next weekend.

Kevin Hart (as Ace, voice): “I lick myself all the time.”

Dwayne Johnson (as Krypto, voice): “Well, that explains the breath.”

Dwayne posted video on Instagram of the actors taking part in the Tortilla Slap Challenge.

Hope you’re not eating … and sorry if you are.

The strange rules are as follows: slap each other across the face with a tortilla, like Kevin does here a second time, after winning “rock, paper, scissors,” twice.

But, you can’t spit out the mouthful of water, which is hard when you really want to laugh.

In a way, they both won, because, like Dwayne captioned the video, “You can tell @KevinHart4Real has been waiting for the day he can finally slap the bleep out of me with no consequences.”

But they don’t call him The Rock for nothing.

Kevin Hart: “You get a smack.”

Dwayne Johnson: [smack!] “You moved your head!”

Kevin Hart: “I got scared!”

Dwayne Johnson: “You moved your head!”

Kevin Hart: “I got scared!”

You could also call it a tortilla tussle.

Kevin better be happy this wasn’t more of a Tortilla Slam Challenge.

I bet Taylor Swift would be good at it, too.

Dwayne Johnson: “You busted my eardrum.”

Kevin Hart: “Well, that’s us trying to keep up with the younger generation right there.”

Dwayne Johnson: “Never again.”

I have my own challenge: the Cuban Sandwich Challenge. This is how it goes: you buy a Cuban sandwich … and then you eat it.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.