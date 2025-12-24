New year, new inner peace! Because if 2025 was chaotic, might as well start 2026 on the calmer side. One local gem is helping you unwind and reset.

So stretch, breathe, and ommm…

The sound of traffic equals anxiety galore.

At “Living Sculpture Sanctuary” in Davie, being surrounded by nature’s music is like a reboot of the inner self, especially for 2026.

Mary Luz Rodriguez Alvarez: “Similar to what happens to your computer sometimes that it glitches or whatever you have to restart and unplug it.”

Mary Luz Rodriguez Alvarez: “The sound plus vibration plus being in that immersive experience it helps to reset.”

Mary Luz Rodriguez Alvarez: “We have all different elements here. We have water, we have fire. The moment that you come into the sanctuary you begin feeling a sense of peace.”

By expanding this peaceful oasis, it’s become a happy and meaningful place for everyone.

Mary Luz Rodriguez Alvarez: “So for the second phase ibuku, everything, every single space is not only aesthetically beautiful but it is so meaningful at the same time. In the case of the ibuku circle, which is a semi circle and you’re gonna find seven windows. They’re going to be representing the seven chakras, which are centers of energy.”

From yoga to bonsai classes, they’re tapping into Zen vibrations, including sound bath sessions. Because after all, humans are made out of mostly water.

Mary Luz Rodriguez Alvarez: Water gets affected by sound very easily and the same with our cells and our organs. We have these quartz bowls, they are 22 different frequencies and also they are key to different chakras.

Soon in 2026, the thumping sounds of drums will center the space.

Mary Luz Rodriguez Alvarez: “We are so excited. I cannot wait, from like musical classes. For example drumming. Taiko drumming with Japanese drums that are so healing especially for the heart chakra that is the first sound when you were born.”

Ben Miller: “There’s a lot of reasons to love this place. It’s very very special and it’s growing and growing on me. There’s a close parallel between music and rhythm and health and nature and all of these combine in a lot of different ways.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Living Sculpture Sanctuary

2800 S Flamingo Rd, Davie, FL 33330

Website

