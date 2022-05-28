Critics are calling “Top Gun: Maverick” a nonstop thrill ride. Now you can really get a need for speed at a new South Florida attraction that doesn’t involve I-95. This experience puts you behind a fighter jet.

At first I thought this was a Batman virtual reality experience, but it’s not, it’s “Top Gun.” This is an intense experience, and for five whole minutes, you get to escape to another reality that is alone worth the $6.

You ready?

I think I’m a top aviator now, but not in the actual Navy, at Dave and Buster’s!

Emely Perez: “You’re in a whole different world for those five minutes, and then you come back to reality.”

A new ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ virtual reality game will make you the hero.

Alex Miranda: “What is the goal?”

Emely Perez: “So you are in a plane, you sit behind a pilot, you’re maneuvering, but you have to survive, and you have to make sure your plane survives to the base.”

Up to four players can compete.

Emely Perez: “You’re not playing against each other, but you’re playing to see who gets the best score.”

Just put on these VR headsets, grab your controller, and then it’s a mega movie immersion.

Emely Perez: “You’re obviously in the danger zone. It makes you feel like you’re actually there, with the wind in your face, missiles, there’s bullets you can shoot.”

Who knew we were so good at flying FA-18 Super Hornets? It’s the same thing, right?

Flying fighter jets is exhausting. I’m hungry.

OK, so back to the game.

Guest: “I completely forgot we were at Dave and Buster’s. I thought that I was actually in there. I was so scared, but it’s such a nice experience.”

Now, I may not be a fighter pilot, but I do sure feel like a movie star.

The ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ virtual reality experience is only $6 at all Dave and Buster’s. For more info, click here.

