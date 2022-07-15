Work hard, play harder. Especially if you’re playing unlimited video games. That’s one way to feel like a kid again! Our resident big kid at heart, Alex Miranda, is live at Dave and Buster’s in Miami with a pretty cool opportunity just for Deco viewers.

All the fun you have at Dave and Buster’s Miami can be exhausting, but in a good way.

Doug Kaladi: “It’s a little more physical than you think when you’re doing it for so many hours.”

So why not take a nap in your own VIP suite?

Doug Kaladi: “You can go into the private room, lay down a little bit.”

You heard him right. D and B at Dolphin Mall is opening a VIP experience this Sunday for one lucky winner with three of their family members or friends.

Doug Kaladi: “It’s got bedding, it’s got games, it’s got Jacuzzis in here.”

He said Jacuzzi?

Doug Kaladi: “You can jump in and just have a good time.”

I mean what is this? The Ritz-Carlton Sweetwater?

Doug Kaladi: “Up until closing, there’s drinks, there’s food, we have a game pod for the winners for them to play all day long, complimentary.”

Let me confirm one thing.

Doug Kaladi: “Complimentary drinks throughout the day.”

Could it get any better? Oh, yeah: the food is free, too!

Doug Kaladi: “Spicy taco burger, we also have the barbecue flat bread, shrimp and avocado stack. We also have cinnamon ice cream with crunchy nuts on the outside, caramel drizzle. It’s a weight gain, that’s for sure.”

Come play all day, but the suite will be yours from 5 p.m. to midnight.

Doug Kaladi: “All fun things come to an end. At about 12 a.m., you turn into a pumpkin.”

Everything will be yours for free this Sunday. All you have to do is send your information (name and phone number) to giveaways@decodrive.com for a chance to win this experience.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.