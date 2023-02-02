Marcia Gay Harden and Halston Sage star as mother and daughter in “Daughter of the Bride.” The two are as thick as thieves because they’ve been on their own for a long time, but when the mom falls in love, the daughter, well, she’s not too happy about it. She finds out she has to make room for romance.

Meryl Streep (as Suzanne Vale): “Remember my 17th birthday party when you lifted your skirt up in front of all those people?”

Shirley MacLaine (as Doris Mann): “I did not lift my skirt, it twirled up!”

Ah, mothers and daughters. Their relationship can be loud, loving and complicated.

Marcia Gay Harden (as Diane): “Hey, were you in the city last night?”

Halston Sage (as Kate): “Find My Friends is for emergencies only.”

Marcia Gay Harden and Halston Sage know all about it. Their bond runs deep in the movie “Daughter of the Bride.”

Halston Sage: “‘Daughter of the Bride’ is about a mother-daughter who have this unspoken pact that they will remain single independent women for life because all they need is each other.”

Marcia Gay Harden (as Diane): “Oh…”

Thom Hansen (as Tom): “Tell your grown [expletive] daughter to do her own damn shirts.”

Marcia Gay Harden (as Diane): “My baby needs me.”

They’re as tight as can be … but their boundaries are definitely blurred.

Michael Hsu Rosen (as Mike): “She needs a boyfriend.”

Cara Santana (as Janie): “What do you want?”

Marcia Gay Harden (as Diane): “A unicorn.”

Halston Sage (as Kate): “Hey, are you married? It’s my mom; I think you two might hit off.”

When Aidan Quinn enters her mother’s life, Halston is happy about it.

Halston Sage: “I think, initially, Kate is excited about the idea of setting her mom up with this great guy.”

Until he plans to stick around for a while.

Halston Sage (as Kate): “Don’t you think this is all moving a little fast?”

Aidan Quinn (as Bruce): “Will you marry me?”

Possibly forever.

Halston Sage: “They’ve kind of had this unspoken rule that after six weeks, like, every guy is out, they’ll just kind of cycle in a new one.”

Her mother’s newfound happiness sends Halston’s own life into a tailspin, until she finds love herself.

Andrew Richardson (as Josh): “I’m Josh. This is the part where you tell me your name.”

Halston Sage (as Kate): “Are you gonna sue me?”

Andrew Richardson (as Josh): “No, but you can buy me a drink.”

Halston says, if you want to watch a feel-good romantic comedy, “Daughter of the Bride” is for you.

Halston Sage: “It’s a movie about love! I think we all want to laugh, so it, I hope, will make people happy and give them an excuse to get back to the theater, and if not, you can watch on your couch.”

Halston Sage (as Kate): “It’s perfect.”

Jillian Gottlieb (as Bridal Expert): “Let’s try a veil.”

Halston Sage (as Kate): “Now it’s too much.”

You can catch Marcia and Halston in action in “Daughter of the Bride” on Digital HD and On Demand this Friday.

