Relationships are complicated, especially when both parties don’t see eye to eye about what they want and what they’re looking for. That sounds like a recipe for disaster or, in tonight’s case, a brand-new rom-com starring Molly Gordon and Logan Lerman.

Molly Gordon (as Iris): “I just didn’t expect this.”

Logan Lerman (as Isaac): “Dinner’s ready.”

Logan Lerman (as Isaac, to Iris) “Expect what? The handcuffs?”

Molly Gordon (as Iris): “For it to feel this easy. Our first trip as a couple.”

Ahh, young love. What could possibly go wrong?

Logan Lerman (as Isaac): “I think you’re great. I’m just not really looking for a relationship right now.”

Molly Gordon (as Iris): “Are you joking?

Logan Lerman (as Isaac): “No.”

So much for a romantic getaway.

Molly Gordon and Logan Lerman definitely aren’t on the same dating page in the new rom-com “Oh, Hi!” OK, don’t do anything crazy now.

Molly Gordon (as Iris): “Breakfast is served.”

Logan Lerman (as Isaac): “Uncuff me.”

Molly Gordon (as Iris): “That’s not actually what you want “

Oh, boy. That’s not good.

But what is good is how quickly Molly and Logann got comfortable around each other.

Molly Gordon: “We couldn’t escape each other.”

Logan Lerman: “Yeah.”

Molly Gordon: “We drove home together. We…”

Logan Lerman: “Yeah.”

Molly Gordon: “We got ready in a barn together.”

Chemistry between co-stars is great, but Molly also has a unique relationship with director Sophie Brooks.

Sophie Brooks: “I think something to do with our chemistry and our shared history made it really organic.”

Molly Gordon: “Sophie and I have been friends for a long time, we’ve shared so many stories of heartbreak with each other, and this just felt like, oh, we get to put all of that into this piece and hopefully make other women feel seen, and men, because Logan is actually more of an Iris in this situation.”

Logan Lerman: “Yes, I am. I feel very seen.”

Feeling seen is definitely the goal these days. because as the saying goes, love is hard, dating is even harder.

Molly Gordon: “Maybe is the hardest it’s ever been because of apps and choice and, you know, but it’s always been hard, because we’re all just like little kids, scared, right? And that spans generations, so my parents are always like, ‘It’s been hard, girl.'”

Look, we could all use a good laugh. That’s where a good rom-com comes in.

Sophie Brooks: “Modern rom-coms, I feel like, are having a moment of being redefined, and I feel really excited to be in that conversation and having this film kind of be in that genre, but with a bit of a twist.”

“Oh, Hi!” is now playing in theaters.

