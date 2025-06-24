The 305 is getting steamier and sexier with the Museum of Sex, because it’s uncovering the history behind the verb — you know, like hanky panky. Plus, they have new, spicy packages for lovers and bachelorette parties. Let’s just say, it will leave you moaning for more.

Lindsay Lohan (as Cady Heron): “I guess I’ll never know what I missed on that first day of health class.”

Dwayne Hill (as Coach Carr): “Don’t have sex, ’cause you will get pregnant and die.”

Mean words from a teacher in “Mean Girls.”

But from New York to Miami, there’s now a museum to learn about s-e-x, and they cover all the bases not found in a classroom.

Stephanie Stein: “It’s not gross, it’s not taboo, it’s not – there’s nothing to hide from. The goal of the museum is, really, to be a place for open discourse, for enlightenment.”

Enlightenment because learning about the birds and the bees is part of being human.

Stephanie Stein: “We look at human sexuality through the lens of culture, and art, and history, and science, and we really want to bring that to life through our exhibitions.”

Now, they have a smashing couples package. And a bachelorette party deal that comes with goodies. And entry to all three eye-opening galleries.

The first reveals the history on pleasure from the last hundred years. Ooh la la.

Stephanie Stein: “And then you go up to our second and third galleries, where we have ‘Desire Machines.’ Hajime Sorayama, he’s a Japanese artist, well-known for his sexy robot sculptures. It also houses his erotic paintings, which have never been on display in one place.”

After a hanky panky history film, open your minds to Super Funland.

Stephanie Stein: “Which consists of rides and games. We have our 40-foot mermaid tank. We have live mermaid shows. You’ll also get a VIP area at the bar. The couples get a Lovers Aphrodisiac cocktail. The bachelorettes get a Last Fling champagne cocktail.”

The 32,000-square-foot fun zone comes complete with a humbling sizemologist. And seductive shops, which can also be used for parties.

Stephanie Stein: “The museum is available as an event space. We’ve done some amazing events already. Travis Scott just threw his birthday party here during F1 weekend. People never know what to expect, so we’re thrilled to be here talking about it. You know, they think, ‘Museum of Sex, oh, what is that?’ And people are always pleasantly surprised.”

Guest: “Definitely the most fun was the mermaid show. I did not know what to expect when I got here, but that one was the best for me.”

Packages vary … and we mean the prices.

