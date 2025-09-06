Say what you will, Star Wars fans. There’s plenty of money to be made on the Dark Side.

Darth Vader’s number one weapon was just auctioned off for a hefty chunk of change.

James Earl Jones (as the voice of Darth Vader): “You should not have come back.”

The lightsaber used by Vader the Hater in “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi” sold for $3.6 million.

The sale made history. It’s the most money ever paid for a Star Wars prop.

