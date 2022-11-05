There’s nothing wrong with being a little weird. Just ask Weird Al … or better yet, watch the new biopic about his life. Turn up the polka music, ’cause we’re hitting some fun notes with the cast of “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

Rainn Wilson (as Dr. Demento): “We gotta find you a stage name. Al Yankovic. It’s long, it’s hard to pronounce. So I’m just gonna throw this out there: Weird Al Yankovic.”

Daniel Radcliffe (as Weird Al): “I love it.”

He’s got an accordion, and he’s not afraid to use it.

Rainn Wilson (as Dr. Demento): “I saw in you something special, an artist who has something to give to the world.”

Daniel Radcliffe plays the iconic parody king in “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.”

News anchor: “Weird Al is taking the world by storm.”

Daniel Radcliffe: “Ultimately, the person I am playing, there are few biographical details that he shares with Al, but then just he just goes off into a much more deranged, manic, I think someone said a feral place, which I really enjoyed.”

Weird Al Yankovic: “I was on the set every second that the cameras rolled, and I was there to make sure that they got the facts right.”

Weird Al co-wrote the script and is also in the movie, which tells an exaggerated, over-the-top version of his life story.

Weird Al Yankovic: “I think hardcore fans that know my story can kind of pick out the nuggets of truth, but we just wanted a blur to the point where we wanted people to go into the movie cold, not knowing anything about it, and watched the first third of it thinking, ‘Oh, I guess this really happened,’ and then halfway through they’re going, ‘Wait a minute.'”

Evan Rachel Wood (as Madonna): “I was wondering if you were going to do a parody of my song.”

Radcliffe isn’t the only one having fun. Evan Rachel Wood channels her inner material girl as Madonna.

Evan Rachel Wood: “Even though it is a very heightened version of Madonna, like, it’s still Madonna, and there still needs to be things that the audience recognizes. You still have to be able to sell it.”

Rainn Wilson (as Dr. Demento): “I think Madonna is a bad influence on you.”

The film is also packed with a lot of cameos.

Weird Al Yankovic: “It was great to be able to go to my address book and just just email a bunch of people and say, ‘Hey, we’re doing this crazy pool party scene. Do you want to come and and be in a movie?'”

Daniel Radcliffe (as Weird Al): “All I wanna say is be as weird as you wanna be. Yeah!”

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” is now streaming on The Roku Channel.

