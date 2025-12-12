Here’s a warning for all you bad guys: Daniel Craig is on the case. In “Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery,” The actor returns as master detective Benoit Blanc. We got the skinny on the latest addition to the franchise that has us saying “hail Mary, full of grace!’

“Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” is the third go-round for Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc.

Daniel Craig: “Having a cast like this and having someone as brilliant as Rian Johnson writing and directing these films, it’s like an actor’s dream.”

Rian Johnson: “You always want to take, you know, your characters and have them butt up against the hardest thing for them and for Blanc, his biggest opposite would be that world of faith.”

The film’s biggest believer is pastor Jud, played by Josh O’Connor.

Josh O’Connor: “The priest is truly trying to be the best of what Christianity strives to be and then to have Blanc and him have to collaborate over the course of this, it seemed like a potent mixture.”

Glenn Close: “I think he has a quality that Jimmy Stewart had; I think he’s that everyman but he’s also personable and he plays people that you fall in love with.”

Apparently, the making of the film was one big love-fest.

Kerry Washington: “You feel like you’re on, like, an Olympic basketball team, like a dream team, you just want to make sure you’re, you know, getting the ball in the hoop, passing it to the right people and just doing your job.”

Cailee Spaeny: “I was so intimidated to be on the set with everybody but it’s, like, the kindest group of people and it starts at the top, it starts with Rian, it starts with Daniel.”

Mila Kunis: “The greatest gig on the planet. I love working in an ensemble. I only now want to work in giant ensembles but only with really awesome people like this.”

“Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery” hits theaters this weekend.

