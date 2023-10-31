“Shine like the sun” is what Dania Pointe wants to manifest for you and for their 2nd annual Food and Wine Festival, they’re shining a spotlight on their foodie party this weekend.

Dania Pointe is showing off their top restaurants and wants your whole gang to have a bite of the fun.

Like your food on point? Check out Dania Pointe.

They’re grooving to the foodie beat with their very own food and wine festival.

Emily Wirley: “Last year was such a great time for everyone. This year we’re going to have more food, more wine. It’s going to be bigger and better and we’d love for everyone to come out to the event to be able to explore all the different restaurants at Dania Pointe.”

Exploring is what life is all about.

With two separate spots, there’s plenty of turf to cover.

Emily Wirley: “It’ll be divided up into two sections, so we have the tasting pavillion, which will feature ten of our restaurants and entertainment venues and you can also bring the family to enjoy our free section on the lawn.”

There’ll be live music and entertainment in both.

You do have to pay $35 to access the deliciousness.

Emily Wirley: “In the tasting pavillion you’ll be able to sample food from Rodizio Grill Brazilian Steakhouse, 14 North Daquiri Bar and Restaurant, Cooper’s Hawk Winery and Restaurant and Padrino’s Cuban.”

Padrino means “godfather”… But Padrino’s Restaurant is not like the movie.

But they do believe in family.

Laura Padrino: “Padrino’s is a third generation family owned and operated cuban restaurant. It’s a collection, not a chain, because we’re still family owned and operated. The recipes are all my grandmother’s, so 50 years time tested.”

You can test for yourself. They’re serving up some classics at the event.

Laura Padrino: “We’re bringing two dishes. It’s our roast pork. It’s a cuban favorite. Slow roasted for eight hours, we’re serving that over moros, which is the rice and the beans cooked together. The second item is arroz con pollo, so chicken and yellow rice.”

Another Cuban joint joining the fun is 14 North.

Leo Briceno: “When we decided to create 14 North it’s to pay an omage to Cuba but to also highlight where the daiquiri was basically invented. So 14 degrees north of Havana, Cuba.”

Their bite size experiences are a seafood delight — ceviche, crab dip and their famous conchfritter. But there’s one dish making its debut at the fiesta.

Leo Briceno: “It’s a cobia tiradito. So almost like a crudo, but with our twist. We’re going to smoke it with applewood and drizzle some of that very nice sauce on top. That little heat in the back it just keeps you engaged and you just want to have another bite.”

The festival is on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets are limited for the tasting tent and can be bought here.

