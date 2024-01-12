It’s no secret that lots of interesting things happen in South Florida after the sun goes down, especially up in Dania Beach. A brand-new festival is set to take place there. Its purpose is to shine a light on the creations of local artists.

Turn down the lights and open your eyes. The first annual Dania After Dark Art Festival is ready for its close-up.

Cassi Waren: “The Dania After Dark Art Festival is part of a larger series of events called Dania After Dark, which is a new, rebranded, revitalized event series here in Dania Beach.”

Rarely has a government site been so hip.

Cassi Waren: “Attendees will be able to see art from all over the place. They’ll be able to go to a glow museum, art museum, inside of our City Hall.”

What’s hanging on the walls is meant to provoke and energize you.

Maddison Newbold: “My artwork is generally a representation of myself. I’m a very bright, eccentric person. I like to reflect that in my art, which is why use the neon.”

The festival is the perfect place to display artwork bursting with bright colors.

Maddison Newbold: “I’ve never lived somewhere that is so accepting of art in every shape and form, and I’m just very excited to be a part of that.”

City Hall is also home for Dania After Dark’s “Mosaic Activation” display.

Photo Booth Coordinator: “So what you’re going to see is something that is new to South Florida. Our static photo booth in place will take those photos of everyone’s pictures throughout the event and in the end create one large art piece of artwork.”

You’ll be spending time outside under the stars, too. Look on and wonder as surrounding structures become canvasses for moving images.

Marc Aptakin: “We are taking video art and projecting it onto a building we map and make the building come alive.”

All artists who call Dania Beach home are jazzed about the art festival.

Marc Aptakin: “It’s a new experience, and it will continue to grow from here, and we get to see it from the beginning.”

You don’t think we’d send you anywhere without food, do you? We wouldn’t do that to a dog, and speaking of dogs, you’ll find some tasty ones between your buns.

Bobby Gonzalez: “We specialize in the Chicago menu. I make a fantastic hot dog, but I gotta tell ya, my daughter makes them pretty. She makes ’em pretty. She lines the mustard up like art.”

The free event is happening this Saturday at the Dania Beach City Hall Plaza.

FOR MORE INFO:

Dania After Dark Art Festival

