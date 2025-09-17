It’s time to kick-up you heels and spin around a time or two. Dancing with the Stars is back! The show’s 34th season is set to premiere and the contestants are ready for their turn in the spotlight.

Dancing with the Stars is stepping its way back into the spotlight.

The show premiering its new season Tuesday night, and get this, it’s their 20th anniversary.

The cast revealing some major surprises and competition.

Julianne Hough, co-host: “The people who we have announced have been magnetic.”

Before the big dance-off, Good Morning America hosting the pros.

Check out those moves. Abracadabra, for sure.

And, Let’s Hear It for the Boys.

We know the boys can bust-a-move, what about the contestants?

There are 14 celebrity contestants: A Pentatonix member, a celebrated gymnast, a Mormon wife, be careful not to blink because Ben Affleck’s cousin, Jen Affleck is competing, too.

Hours away from the first dances: Practice makes perfect.

Whitney Leavitt, contestant: “A glimpse from KPop Demon Hunters and I watched that show with my kids. I immediately thought about my journey through this entertainment industry and it really resonated with me.”

Jen Affleck, contestant: “I’ve never done anything like this before and it’s always been a dream of mine.”

Jan Ravnik, pro: “And we’re ready, I think we’re ready, so it’s just excitement.”

Jordan Chiles, contestant: “Expect a lot of sass and very energetic movement.”

Alfonso Ribeiro, co-host: “I’m excited, I know Jules is excited, and it’s going to be an incredible season.”

You can catch Dancing With the Stars on ABC Miami 18 right after Deco Drive.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.