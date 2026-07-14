It takes two to tango. It also takes two “Dancing with the Stars” pros to open a hot, new cafe on Miami Beach. Deco’s two-stepping our way over to Lincoln Road for the grand opening of Sulta Rosa.

Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are no strangers to the spotlight, and they definitely know how to light up the dance floor and your TV screen.

Now the ballroom champs and “Dancing with the Stars ” pros are bringing the heat to the 3-0-5.

Daniella Karagach: “You got some ballroom dancers up in here.”

Pasha Pashkov: “We’re gonna salsa it up in a few minutes.”

Daniella Karagach: “We’re gonna teach Manny to sing, and he’s gonna sing to us while we dance. Make it spicy, spicy!”

Talk about a sweet experience! Daniella and Pasha have opened Sulta Rosa, a new cafe and dessert shop, all-in-one, on Lincoln Road!

Daniella Karagach: “We are huge foodies. We love food.”

Pasha Pashkov: “And as you can tell, we love coffee.”

Daniella Karagach: “As you can tell, we love coffee.”

It’s not just their first shop in Miami Beach. It’s their first one ever.

Pasha Pashkov: “Opportunities like this, you know, they don’t come very often, so we decided to start here.”

The concept was a no-brainer.

Daniella Karagach: “I think that was a goal of ours for a long time, is to open a coffee shop. And dessert is just our favorite meal, if that’s a meal.”

Trust me, it’s a meal!

Pasha Pashkov: “We decided to be as international as possible. We have baklava. We have croissants. We have cakes.”

International and intentional.

Pasha Pashkov: “We want for somebody to feel like they can have a piece of their home here and then for the locals to feel like they can travel abroad without actually traveling and try all of these delicious desserts.”

Daniella Karagach: “We just want a very inviting, cool environment for those really, really hot Miami days.”

Deco was there for the cafe’s grand opening, where their fans showed up and showed out!

Fan: “They’re so sweet! Like they said hi to everyone before we all came in. We’ve been here since 3 o’clock “

Fan: “I’ve been a fan of them since they got onto the show, and I’m absolutely obsessed with this entire meet-and-greet. It’s been amazing.”

Fan: “The vibes are great. They are just very personable people, so I just loved getting to meet them.”

It’s safe to say they were definitely feeling the love.

Daniella Karagach: “We love meeting our fans and the people who support the show.”

Daniella Karagach: “The fact that we get to open up something that allows people to come in and meet us and chat with us and have coffee with us, it’s so special.”

Sulta Rosa is open daily, starting at 10 a.m.

And if you can’t wait until the fall to get your Dancing With The Stars fix, the new spin-off series, “The Next Pro,” premieres Monday night at 8 p.m. on ABC Miami Channel 18.

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