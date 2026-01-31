Get ready, party people: A major soiree is headed your way. You’re gonna eat, drink and dance the night away in Broward. And here’s what makes it even better — it’s all for a great cause.

Want to party big time and help kids who really need it? Then you’re ready for Moonrise.

Michael Wild: “And it’s an event unlike any other. Most nonprofit events are viewed as galas where you put on tuxedos and listen to someone talk for 90 minutes while you’re eating dry steak. This is nothing like that.”

Here’s a hint at what’s waiting for you at the fourth annual Moonrise.

Michael Wild: “This is on the beach. This is under a giant tent, feet in the sand, drink in hand.”

The event comes courtesy of Handy, a nonprofit organization.

Michael Wild: “Handy stands for helping advance and nurture the development of youth.”

You’ll be flying this time around.

Michael Wild: “And this year’s theme of space rodeo, or as I like to call it, intergalactic cowboy.”

Here’s one of the evening’s potential looks.

Michael Wild: “Some people are gonna be coming, wearing cowboy hats and star sunglasses. Some people will be wearing shiny pants and astronaut helmets. Some people might have assless chaps, we don’t even know.”

What we do know is this: once you get to the tent, it’s game on.

Michael Wild: “There are dancers, there are DJs, there are bars, there’s food and you’ll find some of Fort Lauderdale’s most influential people there.”

Even when you’re feeling no pain, you can give something back.

Michael Wild: “There’s going to be a silent auction with amazing gifts and sponsorship opportunities for the kids themselves.”

At Moonrise, you can take care of your business with a smile on your face.

Michael Wild: “This is the people of Fort Lauderdale giving to an organization that is so deserving but giving in a way that’s fun.”

The event takes place at the Bonnet House Museum & Gardens private beach in Fort Lauderdale, Saturday Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Bonnet House Museum & Gardens

900 N Birch Rd

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

To buy tickets, click here.

