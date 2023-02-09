Forget ridin’ solo this Valentine’s Day. Time Out Market Miami has something fun in store for you. Whether you’re single as a Pringle, or you’ve got someone cuffed up Cycle Seven’s pop-up wants you to break a sweat, no matter what happens. The boutique studio is hosting two cycling classes, along with a pre-class mixer, and a little after party this Saturday.

Cycle Seven isn’t letting you ride solo this Valentines Day, with their pop-up at Time Out Market.

Frank Vomero: “Cycle Seven is a brand-new wellness boutique studio located in Miami Beach, Florida. We’re bringing together the polarity of fitness and restoration, offering indoor cycling classes.”

To get your gears going, they’re having a juicy pre-class mixer.

“Pre-class we have our Juicy Single Mingle, which is really open to everybody. Whether you’re single, or you come with your loved one, or you’re coming with your bestie, all of the juices are fresh pressed from plant and bowl.”

Then it’s time to ride to the tunes of your favorite make-up and break-up songs.

Frank Vomero: “We do upper body series, we format the class to ride to the rhythm, so it’s a rhythm-based ride, but you can expect choreography, fun, a lot of pushes, a lot of sweat.”

Then cool off after class with a little drinky poo from the bar and tons of love-themed bites.

Frank Vomero: “Time Out Market Miami has curated a great list of cocktails and mocktails, really awesome for everyone. Some of my favorites are Feel the Love, and then also, like, go and finish with the Happy Ending, are some of the play on cocktails and mocktails.”

Monica Morfin: “I loved the drinks, I loved the food, I loved the energy. Taking the class was just like taking the class in the studio. It was full of energy.”

Time Out Market takes care of everything, so all you need to do is bring your riding shoes.

Frank Vomero: “Towels will be provided, water will be provided by Time Out Market Miami, as well as any weights, so just bring an open heart, a really awesome attitude, and the willingness to have fun and sweat it out.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Bad Romance Cycling Class and Mixer

Saturday, Feb. 11

Time Out Market Miami

1601 Drexel Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

eventbrite.com/e/bad-romance-cycling-class-and-mixer-tickets-526774385367

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.