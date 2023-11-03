Big name designers come with big price tags, but not this time. You can get designers like Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana and so many others at half price, this weekend only. You’ll be strutting into the holiday season in style and savings!

Store Manager in “Wizards of Waverly Place”: “These sales get crazier and crazier every year.”

Get ready to shop till you drop during Curio at Faena Bazaar’s annual sale.

Danielle Licata: “Curio is a multi-floor shopping experience where you can get men’s, women’s, full lifestyle clothing offerings, from shoes to swim to going out clothes or wedding attire.”

Think all your favorite luxury brands in one place, up to 50% off and up!

Danielle Licata: “Big designers that you guys would definitely know — like Dolce & Gabana and Etro, Zimmermann — to very small brands that are either hand-picked by us through our travels, or things that are made just for us as private label.”

You’re going to want a few accessories to go along with your cute ‘fits.

Danielle Licata: “We will have shoes, which we typically never put on sale; they’ll also be 50 to 60% off. We have designers like René Caovilla, Gia Borghini, JW Anderson.”

But the number one rule of this sale: finders keepers!

Danielle Licata: “It reminds you a little bit of a Barneys Warehouse sale back in the day — women definitely changing everywhere, men have their own area — and we will definitely have people in and out. It gets a little frenzied, but we like a little bit of a frenzy.”

And it’s never too early to start your holiday shopping!

Danielle Licata: “Also, it’s a great time to find gifts. The holidays are not that far away, so that should be on people’s minds as they’re also looking also for themselves, and there’s amazing designers that are only featured here, and the sale is only once a year.”

You’re not just saving big. It’s also a chance for you to give back.

Danielle Licata: “We do a November sale always for charity. We’re raising money for [American Friends of Magen David Adom], which is a huge Israeli foundation where they’re the only blood and milk bank in Israel.”

You can shop the sale until Saturday.

Curio at Faena Bazaar

3400 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33140

646-255-9579

shopatcurio.com

