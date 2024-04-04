From Miami to the heart of country music, local musician Orlando Mendez is making waves with his soulful tunes, and the music is good, too. In fact, it’s so good that Deco just had to sit down with the rising star at Sergio’s in Doral to get a feel of the musician ourselves.

Orlando Mendez (singing): “So baby hold me tonight. So that I won’t be lonely.”

Miami native Orlando Mendez is heating up the country music scene.

Orlando Mendez (singing): “Some people tell me I’m fine, some people say they don’t know me anymore.”

Orlando Mendez: “I’m a hometown kid from Miami with a big heart and a big love for music.”

A love that Orlando says began years before he stepped into the limelight.

Orlando Mendez: “I always imagined I would be entertaining. You know, since I was a kid I’ve been singing. I’ve always known I wanted to be on a stage, in front of people, touching lives and entertaining.”

And touching lives is exactly what he does on stage. In fact, his fans feel so connected to him that they even gave him a nickname.

“Cuban Cowboy is kind of like a nickname. I got it during a show one time playing here in Miami. I heard someone call from the crowd ‘Cuban Cowboy,’ and I was like, ‘Dang, I kind of like that,’ so it stuck.”

And it’s not just because of the way he sings.

Orlando Mendez: “I guess, you know, how I dress, the boots, and the style in which I sing and play. It made sense.”

But singing the country blues wasn’t always in his plan.

Orlando Mendez: “Well, I was an actor before I was a singer. I had a short stint in acting between Miami in New York, and then, once the pandemic hit, I got into music.”

Orlando credits Hootie & the Blowfish frontman Darius Rucker as his inspiration.

Darius Rucker (singing): “I wanna love you the best that I, the best that I can.”

Orlando Mendez: “I first started listening to Darius Rucker, and I remember hearing some of his songs. That song, “Dolphins Make Me Cry,” had been like an anthem for me, so he was like my gateway, and then I found a bunch of other country artists that I love.”

Orlando’s newest single, “Motherland,” is an ode to his Cuban roots.

Orlando Mendez (singing): “The island where I came from, that’s still a part of me.”

Orlando Mendez: “‘Motherland’ is real close to my heart. It’s my family story, the story of my connection to Cuba.”

You can catch Orlando on April 21st for the Miami-Dade CountryFest. Square dance over to get some tickets.

FOR MORE INFO:

Miami-Dade CountryFest

Tropical Park

7900 SW 40th St.

Miami, FL 33155

April 20 and 21, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.