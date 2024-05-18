Three-oh-five isn’t just an area code, it’s a way of life. But for a lot of people here in South Florida, Cuba also holds a special place in their hearts. Deco’s checking out a fun event that’s celebrating the past, present and future of Cuban culture.

Oye! It’s a Cuban celebration like no other!

Peter Regalado: “You can drink and eat and, you know, listen to Cuban music and enjoy the culture like if you were there.”

Cuba Nostalgia is taking over the Fair Expo Center in Miami this weekend for its 25th anniversary, and the goal is to bring a little bit of the island to SoFlo.

Peter Regalado: “You’re gonna walk through the streets of El Malecon. You’re gonna walk through the streets of Habana Vieja. You’re gonna walk through the streets of Paseo del Prado, and it’s gonna make you feel like you’re there.”

Guest: “This is one of my favorite events. I come every single year. The food, the entertainment, the nostalgia helps me connect with my roots, and it’s definitely the place to be this weekend.”

Party people in Miami know it’s not a real fiesta without music and dancing.

Peter Regalado: “The people are dancing all over the place. There’s nothing like listening to real Cuban music.”

Willy Chirino (singing) “La que te alegra en un dos por tres.”

This year’s event is also extra special, because it’s celebrating 50 years of Willy Chirino and his music.

Willy Chirino (singing): “Ay de corazón, llevaba medias negras.”

Willy Chirino: “Cuba Nostalgia is an event that’s been in this town for many years. It’s an important event for our community, and the fact that this year they are celebrating my career is a big, big honor for me.”

Some of Willy’s costumes and awards, including his Grammy, will be on display all weekend, and he’s going to be closing out the event with a big concert on Sunday!

Willy Chirino: “Of course, I have to do the hits, and I love to do the hits, and I love for people to sing my songs along with me. They do it all the time.”

Willy Chirino (singing): “Es la musica. La musica!”

FOR MORE INFO:

Cuba Nostalgia

May 18-19, 2024

Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition

10901 SW 24th St.

Miami, FL 33165

cubanostalgia.com

