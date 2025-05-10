We want you to grab your dancing shoes, your appetite and attention span, because next weekend is your chance to step into the Cuban culture and learn a little something. Cuba Nostalgia is popping up at the Miami-Dade County Fairgrounds, and Deco got a sneak peek at what to expect.

Get ready to celebrate Cuba’s rich history, art and music at this year’s Cuba Nostalgia.

Peter Regalado: “We want people to, for one weekend at least, since we’re away from our land, to enjoy what the Cuban culture is all about.”

It’s all about strolling through the streets of Cuba and immersing yourself in the sights, sounds and flavors of the island.

Peter Regalado: “You’re gonna enjoy all types of food. You’re gonna have your pan con lechon, you have arroz campesino, drinks, you’re gonna have your chicharrón. Of course, drinks: Bacardi’s in hand with the great mojitos, the Cuba libres, we have bars all over.”

But that’s not all.

Peter Regalado: “We’re bringing in the José Martí original house, we’re doing a replica of it, so people can take pictures. That house was built in 1810.”

And, you can’t experience Cuba without the unforgettable rhythms of its music, whether it’s salsa, mambo or…

Orlando Mendez, AKA the Cuban Cowboy, is set to bring his unique blend of country music and Cuban soul to the event.

Orlando Mendez: “I’m super excited, obviously. I am Miami-born and raised, 305 ’til I die, and being able to perform at Cuba Nostalgia — which, you know, my parents have been going to for years, and I’ve been, too — it’s an honor.”

Peter Regalado: “You know, Orlando, I went to see a couple of his concerts. I saw his energy, I saw his passion for Cuba and his passion for his culture, and that’s what we want there.”

The singer can’t wait to hit the stage because he’s got a big surprise.

Orlando Mendez: “I’m gonna be doing something that I don’t do very often which is sing in Spanish.”

So, if you want a lesson in all things Cuban, head to Cuba Nostalgia. It promises to showcase everything that makes Cuba special.

Peter Regalado: “It’s a weekend to enjoy our culture, and we want to share it with everyone.”

Cuba Nostalgia will also be giving away Celia Cruz coins in honor of her 100th birthday.

FOR MORE INFO:

Cuba Nostalgia

May 17-18, 2025

Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition

10901 SW 24th St.

Miami, FL 33165

To buy tickets, click here

