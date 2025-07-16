The Creole Food Festival is here! It’s the Olympics of Creole flavors, with no running. Just a ton of eating.

Appetite — check. Loose waist pants — check.

You can never be too prepared for the Creole Food Festival.

Kechi Okpala, Creole Food Festival: “The Creole Food Festival is a showcase of culinary excellence amongst chefs. The best in Creole cuisine stemming from Jamaica, Trinidad, as well as Dominican Republic.”

Attendees: “We love Creole Fest.”

It’s culinary excellence at its finest, especially when music and ambiance are in the mix.

Kechi Okpala: “We’re doing it a little different this year, and we are doing culinary pop-ups. We’re moving around Miami Beach and South Florida to showcase, not only venues and spaces, but also taste as well.”

Kicking off this tasty party is the Creole Brunch at Casa Matilda in South Beach.

Kathia Joseph, co-owner of Casa Matilda: “Casa Matilda, we are a Latin fusion inspired steakhouse with a Tulum vibe. We will feature three signature dishes: crab enchilada, piña colada salmon, eggs Benedict with cornbread.”

And they’ve got drinks to help wash it all down.

Kathia Joseph: “We will have bottomless mimosas, death by the corn mademoiselle and more items.”

Travel up Miami Beach to Normandy Fountain for the grand tasting with a side of jazz.

George T. Neary, executive director of Miami Design Preservation League: “This year, the focus is on Creole, and it’s the Dixieland New Orleans jazz. The people would not be only tasting the food, which is so rare, and to be able to hear the music, so to speak, to go with it.”

With flavorful blends of French, Spanish and African food, this Creole village has international flair.

Kechi Okpala: “You’ll get flavors like mushroom, you’ll get flavors like curry. You get a taste of everything Creole-related, French-related, because it will be a rendezvous of flavors.”

Tickets start at $35. The festival goes down this weekend.

FOR MORE INFO:

Creole Food Festival

July 18-20, 2025

To visit their website, click here.





