Spooky season is upon us, but at three Mexican restaurants in Miami, creepy crawlies are on the menu all year round. By creepy crawls, we mean bugs — lots of them!

Like worms, ants and insect caviar — a delicacy, if you can wrap your head around it that way. Open up, because delicious little critters are what’s for dinner.

“B” is for bugs, and Bakan.

Altarenzo Symonette: “This is where you can get real Mexican food.”

The popular Wynwood restaurant is all about authenticity.

Alex Miranda: “It’s a bug’s life at Bakan.”

Even to the Aztec-era extreme.

Altarenzo Symonette: “We’re talking about worms.”

Alex Miranda: “Worms?!”

Altarenzo Symonette: “Yes.”

Worm tacos, to be specific.

Altarenzo Symonette: “In a tostada. We sauté the worms with onions and cilantro.”

Yummy!

Alex Miranda: “I feel the crunch, which is definitely the worm.”

Especially after a worm-infused tequila shot.

Alex Miranda: “Like a smokiness?”

Friend: “Mm-hmm, kind of like bacon.”

The hot-spot will even serve you up some red-hot ant sauce.

Altarenzo Symonette: “These ants are straight from Mexico.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, it’s spicy!”

Friend: “Very spicy.”

Altarenzo Symonette: “You could use it on anything from your protein to your rice.”

You think he’s kidding? Look closer … at the black dots.

Altarenzo Symonette: “Most people would think those are peppers, but it’s the ants.”

Well, the ants’, um, butts.

Alex Miranda: “What you’re telling me is that the rear end of the ant is an especially tasty part of the body, right?”

You might want to take another tequila shot, because over at Taquiza in North Beach…

Tammi Richerson: “We specialize in authentic, Mexican-style street tacos.”

We triple-dog dare you to eat one menu item.

Tammi Richerson: “If I blindfolded you and fed it to you, you probably wouldn’t expect that I was feeding you a roasted grasshopper.”

Oh, yeah. The Chapulines taco.

Tammi Richerson: “An authentic taco from Oaxaca, Mexico. Taste-wise, paired with the guacamole, it’s amazing, and we sell quite a few of them a day.”

Crunchy, savory and customizable.

Tammi Richerson: “We take our blue corn tortilla, put some guacamole, we put the chapulines on top, top it with a little tajin and then, if you want, some onion, radish, cilantro, or lime, or some hot sauce.”

Try finding that at Chipotle.

Maria Paredes: “Crazy experience, but I really liked it. It has a crunch to it, and it tastes like a chip.”

Insects taste great. Now we know … but how about their eggs?

Lalo Durazo: “Escamoles, thatt’s probably the top insect dish in Mexico.”

KoKo in Coconut Grove…

Lalo Durazo: “The best representation of Mexican hospitality, anywhere outside of Mexico.”

…can get a little loco, with insect caviar.

Lalo Durazo: “We want you to try exactly the taste of what it is, and the taste is so delicate, so delicious. We just season it with a little bit of butter, shallots and epazote.”

Lalo is so confident you’ll think they’re egg-cellent, he tells us…

Lalo Durazo: “Order it, eat it. You don’t like it, I won’t charge you.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Bakan

2801 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

305-396-7080

bakanwynwood.com

Taquiza

The Broadmore Miami Beach

7450 Ocean Terrace

Miami Beach, FL 33141

786-588-4755

taquizatacos.com

KoKo

2856 Tigertail Ave.

Coconut Grove, FL 33133

305-349-3909

kokobybakan.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.