If you don’t want one — someone you know surely does– the Labubu! These little plush monsters are part adorable, part creepy, but full viral sensation! Often styled on purses by celebrities and everyday folks. But if you want to buy your own in person, there’s only one place in all of South Florida to get it right now, the Dolphin Mall, and it won’t be easy.

Alex Miranda: “It is the hottest fashion trend in Hollywood and your neighborhood, the Labubu.”

Alex Miranda: “We are here at Dolphin Mall, the only place in all of South Florida where you can buy one, a real one, in this pop mart vending machine.”

Alex Miranda: “How much do the Labubus cost?”

Shopper: “Like, $20 to $200.”

Shopper: “200?!”

Alex Miranda: “Or can you?”

Alex Miranda: “There’s no Labubu.”

Christopher: “No. After the machine opened at 7 a.m., they’re gone by 07:05. They’re gone. So anyone that’s already tenth in line will not get.”

Alex Miranda: “How many labubus do you have?”

Shopper: “Two.”

Shopper: “Over 50?”

Shopper: “I don’t have any, you know…”

Alex Miranda: “Yet.”

Alex Miranda: “We have one in the flesh.”

Miguel: “We would get here at 5 or 4 in the morning and…”

Alex Miranda: “Stop.”

Miguel: “Yeah.”

Alex Miranda: “Stop. And what time does the mall open?”

Miguel: “The machine didn’t open till 10 [a.m.].”

Alex Miranda: “Lisa from Blackpink really popularized the Labubu.”

Alex Miranda: “Now everybody wants one and celebrities.”

“[Emma Roberts clip]: “Favorites, besties. I love them so much.”

Alex Miranda: “So why do you love them?”

Christopher: “The craze, I guess. The trend. Like, having something you can’t have makes you want it more.”

Shopper: “She was showing me stuff and I’m like, ‘Man, they’re kinda cute.'”

Shopper: “Because they’re, like, cute.”

Christopher: “These are not Labubu, but this little chain is. This is the Checkmate Series.”

Alex Miranda: “Because Labubu isn’t just the little dolls, right? There are all different versions of it?”

Christopher: “Yes.”

Shopper: “We just came from North Carolina last night, directly here. I feel like I disappointed her. I didn’t know this was such a big deal.”

Shopper: “It’s really easy to get fooled by the lafoofoos, the fake ones. They’ll take them out of the box and resell just the doll and reuse the box with the fake ones.”

Oh, and, by the way, there are some people on social media who believe that these labooboos are demonic and haunt their dreams.

Youtuber: “It literally has sharp red teeth and glowing red eyes. If that isn’t creepy enough, I don’t know what is.”

But that can’t be real. Right?

Lynn Martinez: “Whatever.”

(“[a Labubu haunts WSVN 7 News]”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.