Before you throw out those Thanksgiving leftovers, give them a second life! How you ask? Coyo Taco in Wynwood is showing us how you can get creative after your Thanksgiving feast.

Ross Geller (played by David Schwimmer): “Someone at work ate my sandwich?”

Chandler Bing (played by Matthew Perry): “Well, what did the police say?”

Ross Geller (played by David Schwimmer): “My Thanksgiving leftover sandwich!”

Ross Geller wasn’t about to let anyone get away with eating his Thanksgiving leftovers. He knew a thing or two about giving that turkey a second life.

And down here in Miami, Coyo Taco wants to show you how to give your leftovers a south-of-the-border twist.

Oscar Vides, chef: “We are closed on Thanksgiving Day, so that’s why we have come up with these ideas for people to do at home.”

So what’s on the menu, chef?

Oscar Vides: “We’re going to do a turkey quesadilla, a turkey torta. And then we are going to do a stuffed sweet potato.”

Sounds yummy. Let’s start with the quesadilla.

Oscar Vides: “For our quesadilla, we start with a handmade, pressed, large flour tortilla. Then we are grabbing our leftovers, which are going to be our roast turkey and our sweet potatoes. It’s going to have some of our chipotle salsa, and for the sour, we’re going to add some cranberry sauce to it.”

From there, all you need to do is toast it on the stove, and then bon appétit. As for those sweet potatoes that no one knows how to reuse, Chef has an idea.

Oscar Vides: “We’re going to do a stuffed sweet potato. It’s going to be full of our mix of cheeses, some turkey on it, gravy, bacon, crema.”

But if you must have a sandwich, why not a torta?

Oscar Vides: “It’s toasted bread, and on top of that it’s going to have a cheese costra, then some smashed sweet potatoes, roasted turkey, some gravy, some sweet potatoes on a slaw, then we’re going to seal it.”

Remember these are only suggestions. The cool part is, you can whip it up anyway you like.

Oscar Vides: “We’re just giving ideas. In the torta, they can use any cheese that they have left over. They can use any spread.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Coyo Taco

2300 NW 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33127

Website

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