October is here and in Miami, it’s not just about the fall season. It’s about a very powerful movement! From tasty treats at Coyo Taco to sweet surprises at the Intercontinental, local spots are going pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness.

October means pink, and in Miami, it’s more than just a color. It’s a movement.

Coyo Taco, in Wynwood, is turning up the heat with specialty treats for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Scott Linquist: “This year we have two things that we are selling. One is a frozen cocktail. It is called Rosie Cheeks.”

Mhmm sounds refreshing.

Scott Linquist: “It’s a spike strawberry pink lemonade and it will be served frozen like a slushy.”

But you can’t come to a taco spot without checking out the tacos!

Scott Linquist: “The second is taco rosados, which is a grilled chicken taco.”

And yup, you guessed it. This one is pink too!

Scott Linquist: “Rather than using water to make the massa, we used beat juice! So it’s a beat juice-infused corn tortilla that we make by hand, then we serve it with grilled chicken, and we top it with habanero pickled onion, so it’s also bright pink on top.”

With every bite and sip you take you are supporting the Susan G. Coleman Foundation for Breast Cancer Research.

Scott Linquist: “Almost everyone knows someone who has suffered with breast cancer and hopefully one day there’ll be a cure and that’s what we fight for.”

In the mood for something sweet after those tacos? Toro Toro in the Intercontinental Hotel in downtown Miami has got you covered.

Glenn Sampert: “We have our famous La Bomba dessert in our Toro Toro restaurant, which is our Pan-Latin steak house, and that’s a chocolate sphere filled with all sorts of good things.”

But something is a little different about the sweet treat this month.

Glenn Sampert: “For Oct. we turn that chocolate pink, and it is a lot of fun, and the also partial proceeds of that are going to various local charities.”

The hotel is also offering up exercise to help you stay fit.

Glenn Sampert: “Later in the month of Oct., we are going to have our Pink Power Yoga. It’s outside on our Sky Lawn. Guest can expect to do yoga flow with sound bowl healing and meditation.”

The yoga class is $10 and all proceeds will go to the Braca Strong Foundation.

Glenn Sampert: “It is open to guests of the Intercontinental but of course our local community as well. We really want everyone to come.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Coyo Taco

2320 NW 2nd Ave

Miami, FL 33127

(305) 573-8228

coyo-taco.com

Toro Toro

100 Chopin Plaza

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 372-4710

torotoromiami.com

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.