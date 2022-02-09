Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey steamed up the screen in “Dirty Dancing.” Now contestants are hitting the dance floor on the new Fox show “The Real Dirty Dancing.” Deco’s dancing with the host with the most.

Contestants are having the time of their lives on Fox’s “The Real Dirty Dancing,” but there’s gonna be a twist on Tuesday night’s episode of the celebrity dance competition.

Stephen “Twitch” Boss, host, “The Real Dirty Dancing”: “We get to see our first elimination, you know, our first challenge with it, with one of our couples leaving the competition.”

Stephen “Twitch” Boss: “We get to see who goes into game mode and what the spirit of competition actually does to a person as well.”

Host Stephen “Twitch” Boss gives the dancers big props. He says they really step up to the challenge of recreating the iconic dance scenes from the movie.

Stephen “Twitch” Boss: “I’m not gonna lie. You’re probably gonna see me jumping up and down and screaming quite a bit because I just couldn’t be – like, I, I love to watch people dance. I really do, and I love to watch people succeed at something they set their minds to as far as a challenge goes, and they all did that. They all did that, and I just can’t wait for y’all to see that now, for you all to see the way they brought this back to life.”

Patrick Swayze (as Johnny Castle): “Nobody puts Baby in the corner!”

Watching the contestants relive memorable dance moments is fun for Twitch. In fact, the moves remind him of his favorite scene.

Stephen “Twitch” Boss: “Hands down, it’s Patrick Swayze’s descent down the aisle, like, right before they do the iconic lift. That whole section of him coming down the aisle, I mean, it’s just like, I wish that I could just enter a room like that one day, you know what I mean?”

We know what you mean, Twitch.

Catch "The Real Dirty Dancing, Tuesdays at 9 p.m., right here on 7.

