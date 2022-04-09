Miranda Lambert hit the jackpot. The star is prepping for her Las Vegas residency. Cha-ching!

Miranda has got a few months until she hits the stage, giving her plenty of time to talk to us.

Saddle up, Miranda Lambert fans. The country superstar is betting on Vegas.

She’s getting ready for her Sin City residency, called “Velvet Rodeo,” at Planet Hollywood. So, what’s a velvet rodeo?

Miranda Lambert: “I mean, sequins and fringe, for sure.”

The show’s been in the works for what feels like forever. The curtain goes up in September.

Miranda Lambert: “We thought about this for like almost a year now. We’ve been talking about it.”

This is her first residency so it’s not what she’s used to, and that’s the draw.

Miranda Lambert: “I had to process it because it’s so different, you know what I mean? And just sort of wrap my mind around what that looks like, because I’ve been getting off the bus and playing a show and then rolling to the next town for like 20 years, you know?”

There is a benefit to being in Vegas for a while.

Miranda Lambert: “I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, like, I would just jump in a car to work and then go back home? That’s so weird,’ but I’m really excited about it.”

This Grammy winner is ready to make the most of living out west.

Miranda Lambert: “I’m all about, at this stage of my career and my life, mixing work and some life.”

When she’s not on stage, Miranda’s got a to-do list. Make that a to-visit list.

Miranda Lambert: “I talked to my husband about possibly driving our Airstream out there in that way on my off days. Like, Vegas is so close to so many really cool places that are so far from Nashville.”

Miranda’s shows will have a little bit of everything. She’ll be singing hits from all of her albums, including her most recent EP, “Palomino,” which drops later this month.

Miranda Lambert: “I’ve got certain songs that, like, the looks of the videos and stuff, should really be part of what I’m doing because they were milestones for me.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Miranda Lambert “Velvet Rodeo: The Residency”

mirandalambert.com

