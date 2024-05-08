Hedge your bets. Keith Urban is heading to Las Vegas to perform at the Fontainebleau.

The country superstar couldn’t wait to talk about the new show called Keith Urban’s High in Vegas, his new duet with Lainey Wilson, and his new album, and here he is!

Keith Urban (singing): “It’s gonna be a long, hot summer.”

You know what else is gonna be hot? Keith Urban as he rocks the stage at the Fontainebleau in Sin City this October.

Keith Urban: “I got to go in there about three weeks before it opened, and I could feel it already. I could feel that this is great magic in that room.”

The country singer will sing his greatest hits and some new tunes from his album.

Keith Urban: “The songs of this record, that’s coming later this year, have a really buoyant, big energy about them. We played a club show in Dallas last Friday and I slipped in a few down there and I could feel like, this is, these are gonna be really fun to play live.”

Testing his new material at a club felt natural for him.

Keith Urban: “That’s how I got started. I got started playing in little clubs. I, I quit school at 15 and I was literally playing in a cover band five nights a week, four hours a night, from the age of fifteen, learning my craft right, right from the get-go and there’s something about the audience being right on top of you. There’s nowhere to hide. They know if you’re really making this happen.”

Keith just released “Go Home W U” with Lainey Wilson and said he loved working with her.

Keith Urban: “She’s just got the right swagger, the right attitude. You know, she, and she’s the real deal and this song was sitting around. I actually wrote it in 2020 during the pandemic because I think we were all ready to hit, get back into the bars, and just have a great time. This song sat around, all this time, waiting for just the right everything.”

