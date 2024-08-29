Hang tight, honey, ’cause a whirlwind is coming our way! Country singer Lainey Wilson has dropped her latest album, “Whirlwind,” and it’s brought out a side of her we’ve never seen before.

Lainey Wilson (singing): “In a 4x4xu, babe, From the Bayou to Kentucky, city to the country.”

Yeehaw! Lainey Wilson is bringing whirlwinds to the stage.

Lainey Wilson: “The word that I keep using to describe the last couple years is ‘whirlwind.’ When I am talking to a stranger about my journey the last few years, it seems like everyone is saying the word ‘whirlwind.'”

Lainey Wilson (singing): “Boy, after a long day, know there ain’t no wrong way.”

If you’ve been a fan of the country star for a while, you’ve probably noticed the album sounds a bit different than her previous releases.

Lainey Wilson: “My life has changed a whole lot, but I still feel like the same old girl, trying to keep one foot on the ground. And remember that I am Lainey the sister, Lainey the friend, Lainey the daughter, the dog mama, so I can be Lainey the artist. So I think it’s just about grasping on to those things that truly make me, me and make me the artist where I can tell those kinds of stories.”

Lainey Wilson (singing): “Hang tight, honey got a pocket full of money, and I’m headed straight home to you.”

Songwriting isn’t always easy. Lainey told us all about her musical journey.

Lainey Wilson: “I had moments where I should have packed it up and went home. I should have went back to Louisiana, but I never had those feelings. I think there’s something really beautiful about being naive, and since I was a little girl, I’ve always had stars in my eyes. I have always known that this is what I wanted to do.”

She also gave us some advice.

Lainey Wilson: “I wanted to tell stories, I wanted to make people feel something, and I wanted to feel the way that music has made me feel. I feel like when you’re given a gift, you gotta share it, and even if I was still not breaking any ground at all, I would still be doing it.”

