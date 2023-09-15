Carly Pearce is a four-time Academy of Country Music Award winner, and her winning streak is spilling over to … hosting! We love a multi-talented queen. Speaking of which, here’s the prince of reporting, Alex Miranda, with more.

Carly is holding the stage down at the ACM Honors for the third time in a row, but before she does all that standing up, we wanted to do a whole lot of sitting down — with her! — to see what’s new in star’s country life.

Announcer: “Please welcome your host, reigning ACM Female Artist of the Year Carly Pearce.”

Carly Pearce: “Welcome to the ACM Honors.”

Carly Pearce returns for the third time as host of the Academy of Country Music Honors, and this time around, she’s getting the jitters out.

Carly Pearce: “The third time’s the charm, right? I would say the biggest difference is I didn’t, you know, feel like I was going to throw up immediately. So I feel like I’m definitely moving in the right direction and getting a little bit more comfortable.”

Receiving the ACM Icon Award this year is Tim McGraw.

Tim McGraw: “It means a lot to get an award like this and look out and see all of my contemporaries out there who are there to celebrate everybody winning this award. But an award like this isn’t an individual award, it’s a collaborative award.”

The night is not only for artists, but also for those working hard behind the music.

Carly Pearce: “What’s unique about this show is, we’re honoring some of the people behind the scenes in the country music community: songwriters, publishers, producers, A&R teams, music execs. People that really do make our dreams come true. It takes a village.”

Yes, it takes a village, and Chris Stapleton’s wife, apparently. He’s featured on Carly’s new single, “We Don’t Fight Anymore,” all because of wifey.

Carly Pearce: “I wrote this song and just heard him singing on it. There was no plan. I DM’d his wife on Instagram and asked her if she would play this song for him — that’s a true story — and she did. And it truly is one of my proudest moments as a singer and a songwriter to have a song with somebody who I think is one of the greatest singers of all time.”

Carly Pearce (singing): “Country music made me do it. Got me drunk and got me through it.”

Carly’s next adventure is hitting the road.

Carly Pearce: “The Country Music Made Me Do It Tour this fall. It’s kind of just my kick-off to this new season in my life. Obviously, a new album will be coming. I’m working very hard on it. I’m ready to get out there and turn the page.”

Carly Pearce (singing): “All I know is, in the end, it wasn’t what he did. No, it was what he didn’t do.”

Carly’s tour kicks off in October. The closest she’ll get to SoFlo is Orlando.

The Academy of Country Music Honors airs on Fox Monday, right after Deco.

