Who doesn’t want to eat at a Michelin-star restaurant, especially the only one specializing in Korean barbecue? COTE Korean Steakhouse in Miami’s design district is rolling out the red carpet for you for free! But, straight into, not the restaurant, a brand new Cadillac, where you could enjoy one very unique dining experience.

How would you like to eat at COTE Korean Steakhouse in Miami’s design district?

Wesley Sohn: “I would brag a little bit that it’s the only Michelin star steakhouse in the world, both in New York and Miami.”

Alex Miranda: “Yeah, let’s brag a lot. How about that?”

Wesley Sohn: “I’ll go there!”

…For free! Let me explain.

Alex Miranda: “While people are coming here, they’re expecting to eat in the restaurant, but you all are talking about an experience that no one could have predicted.”

Wesley Sohn: “Customers come in and sit in Cadillac’s new Escalade.”

Paige O’Hare: “This is our 2025 Cadillac Escalade iq. It is an all-electric escalade.”

Wesley Sohn: “And enjoy a full meal. So this is not just eating a COTE meal in the car. It’s a whole picnic meal that we have conceived specifically for this collaboration.”

Paige O’Hare: “Eat some luxury meals in the back of a luxury car.”

Alex Miranda: “This is such a crazy, weird concept, but I’m like, okay, let’s see, what’s this all about?”

Paige O’Hare: “We want, you know, the vehicle to be able to extend to any element of what you’re doing, whether it’s taking the kids to school, going on a road trip with your friends, or dining at some of the buzziest restaurants. So it’s a fun experience.”

Alex Miranda: “Look, I eat in my car all the time, but that’s more going through the drive-thru at McDonald’s and kind of just shoving the fries in.”

Paige O’Hare: “In our second executive row, we have stowaway tray tables, and we also have heated and massaging seats.”

Alex Miranda: “The message is on right now. It’s meeting my back, the same way my cat does.”

Paige O’Hare: “…which is really the reason why we’re doing this fun Cadillac of reservations partnership.”

Wesley Sohn: “We start with a little beef tea consommé just to ease you in. And then we go into steak and eggs.

Oh, and a Hello Kitty container. This is so cute.

Nostalgic kind of curry and picnic kind of tradition,

I love it.

You’ll see a hand-chopped USDA prime tenderloin on the bottom. Tartare, Turgeon drink with caviar on top.

Alex Miranda: “Oh my goodness, it’s delicious. Oh, not me dropping the caviar.”

Wesley Sohn: “Then going into Gimbap mother’s handroll as well as Yubuchobap classics and Korean picnic scenery and then Butcher’s Feast.

Alex Miranda: “Fancy seeing you here again. Michelin steak. Nothing like it.”

Wesley Sohn: “Little smiles.”

Wesley Sohn: “…as a bowl format.

Alex Miranda: “Oh hell yes yes. Oh no no, I’m in.”

Wesley Sohn: “The USDA prime cuts, A5 cuts, and marinated short rib as well.

Alex Miranda: “Oh…”

Wesley Sohn: “This row of A5 Miyazaki Wagyu is over $100 value.”

Alex Miranda: “Wow.”

Wesley Sohn: “Just that one row.”

Alex Miranda: “Wow.”

Wesley Sohn: “And then finishing with a little strawberry soft serve in a cone. Kind of make it a picnic appropriate.”

Paige O’Hare: “You can sign up via Rizzi reservations. Go live Monday, June 16th, and Tuesday, June 17th. Five seatings per night on June 20th and June 21st.”

Now want to enjoy the free dining experience inside that Cadillac Escalade IQ? It’s first come first serve. The reservation for the June 20th seating opens on Monday and on Tuesday for the June 21st option.

FOR MORE INFO:

COTE Korean Steakhouse

Cadillac of Reservations

Miami Design District

3900 NE Second Ave, Miami, FL 33137

June 20 Reservation

June 21 Reservation

