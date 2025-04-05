Go to almost any bar in South Florida, and you’re bound to find a cornhole game set up because it’s getting so popular. But now cornhole has gone big time. The American Cornhole League — yes, there is such a thing– has swooped into South Florida, and Deco was there to catch all the red-hot cornhole action.

You know the game: a simple sandbag, a board with a hole in it, gather with some friends, and it’s a great way to have fun.

But at the American Cornhole League, it’s more than just friendly competition.

Jeremiah Ellis: “I think I made 60 grand in prize money last year.”

Cornhole has gone big time. Deco stopped by the Broward County Convention Center for the league’s pro season kickoff.

Stacey Moore, American Cornhole League Commissioner: “There’s a lot more strategy than people think at first. A lot of new shots have also evolved over the years. The top players have taken the game to another level.”

Hundreds of cornhole players gather to face off against each other, and the competition is fierce!

Jeremiah Ellis, pro cornhole player: “You’re really good in the backyard, and you come out to real competition, you get smoked. I didn’t score a point forever. But it took a lot of practice to get where I am now.”

Sarah Cassidy, pro cornhole player: “I won the world championship back in 2020, and that’s when I got the ticket to become pro, and this will be my fifth year as a professional cornhole player.”

In between sets, the pros took time to give us amateurs some tips.

Sarah Cassidy: “The best strategy is to have a flatter bag. The flatter the bag, the more consistent you can throw.”

Jeremiah Ellis: “I think finding a comfortable grip in your hand and a nice smooth motion will help you tremendously.”

With over $1 million in prize money up for grabs, and events all over the world, pro cornhole is here to stay.

Jeremiah Ellis: “The community, the people is my favorite part.”

Stacey Moore: “So there’s offense and defense to it, so unlike bowling, where it’s just you and the bowling ball and the lane and pins, the offense and defensive nature of this sport and the cadence of it, I think, is what attracts people.”

The cornhole action goes on all weekend at the Broward County Convention Center.

FOR MORE INFO:

American Cornhole League

April 4-6

Broward County Convention Center

1950 Eisenhower Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

Livestream

Website

