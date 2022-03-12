Coral Gables is in the middle of Miami-Dade County. Doesn’t matter where you live, you’re never too far to visit. If you don’t mind U.S. 1.

The Gables is known as the City Beautiful.

Cebada Rooftop restaurant isn’t just on Giralda Avenue, it’s above Giralda.

And that’s what makes them unique.

Jorge Ramos, Cebada Rooftop: “The one obvious difference we have compared to everyone else is, we are a rooftop. We are the first rooftop restaurant in Coral Gables.”

You know what they say: location, location, location.

Jorge Ramos: “My favorite part is that we are on the second floor. We aren’t 40 stories up.”

The food and drinks are just as great as the view. This Cuban-American restaurant is a mix of flavors.

Check out their twist on a traditional Cuban treat.

Jorge Ramos: “I think one of the most unique dishes is Chicharron de Pato, which is duck pork rind. We get a really hot duck breast, and season it and fry it on both sides, and it comes out like a duck pork rind.”

Aoda Rodriguez, diner: “Great bar, great food, just a wonderful addition to the Gables. “

In the middle of Miracle Mile is Red Herring Pottery. This artistic oasis is a wheel fun.

James Herring, Red Herring Pottery: “Red Herring Pottery is a studio in Coral Gables where we teach throwing on the potter’s wheel.”

No skills needed. The only rule: leave your stress at the door.

James Herring: “All of your other kind of everyday thoughts and worries that you might be thinking about normally just go away, and you have to focus on what you are doing.”

For $200 you can buy a four-class package. Everyone walks away with their own art.

Michelle Ferrer: “There really isn’t anything like this in Coral Gables. I love that there is a place that can foster community, art, creativity.”

This is so much cuter than that clay blob you made as a kid. Plus, it’s nearby, so grab some friends and go play with clay.

James Herring: “People are thrilled when they get out something they made themselves on the wheel.”

Korka Comics on Le Jeune is a cute corner of pop culture collectibles.

Stephen Korka, owner, Korka Comica: “The name is Korka Comics, so there’s always going to be comic books here, but we also branch out into toys, collectibles, statues.”

Speaking of statues, Michelle Pfeiffer, is that you are you in there?

Alex Miranda: “How much does she cost?”

Stephen Korka: “Six hundred dollars.”

Alex Miranda: “Do you take IOUs? Meow.”

There’s no place in the area like Korka, and what they’re selling changes all the time. That’s what keeps fans coming back.

Stephen Korka: “We are the only comic book store in Coral Gables.”

Rene Mena, customer: “My girlfriend and I collect Funko Pops, and it’s honestly the easiest way for us to get our fix.”

You can find Marvel, DC and Disney collectibles and an entire wall of Funkos.

Pro tip: come on pay day. It’s impossible not to buy something.

Alex Miranda: “I’m walking out of the store with this one. I love this.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Cebada Rooftop

124 Giralda Ave.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

786-409-2287

cebadarooftop.com

Red Herring Pottery

216 Miracle Mile

Coral Gables, FL 33134

305-318-8639

redherringpottery.com

Korka Comics

4708 S Le Jeune Road

Coral Gables, FL 33146

786-953-7092

korkacomics.com

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.