For those with resting bi… Grinch face or frosty highlights, it’s time to wake up and smell the cocoa.

Change is a good thing. We’re banging in the holiday season with a hair pro, who’s telling us hair do’s and don’ts.

Jim Carey (as Grinch): “No, no, no, I can’t do it. I’m not ready. Honestly. It’s too much, too soon.”

Holiday makeovers can be scary, even for the Grinch.

Outside of Whoville, at his Coral Gables salon, celebrity hairstylist Gabriel Samra prefers daring looks for this holly jolly time of year.

Gabriel Samra: “Holidays, I think is the perfect time of the year where women try things. They actually take that risk right at the end of the year. So they can start their year fresh with a new look.”

Gabriel has tousled hair of stars like…

Gabriel Samra: “I’ve worked before with Gisele Bündchen. We all love Karol G. So the trend in terms of style, women are requesting a lot less maintenance. So in style, they want something soft, sophisticated, volume, volume, nice volume.”

You don’t need to be ghosted to get bangs like Sabrina Carpenter or Taylor Swift.

Gabriel Samra: “Fall season, winter season, I think is the perfect look. You need to know your face shape, that’s the first thing you need to know. Second, you need to know what kind of hair you have. If you have curly, if you have wavy, if you have straight hair, that also changes everything.”

Ok, what about me?

Gabriel Samra: “I would definitely try bangs. Perfect face shape. [Blow dryer sound] When someone asks me for bangs and have never had bangs before. So, my first thing is you know how to style your hair. You have a blow dryer. Do you have a brush at least? After getting out of the shower the first thing you need to do is just separate that section of the bangs and blow dry it all together.”

And the 90s are also making an appearance this frosty season.

Gabriel Samra: “Straight hair is coming back. I don’t know if you guys remember 15 years ago, everybody wanted super pin straight. In terms of color, chocolate. Mocha mousse is the next color for the season. There’s a chocolate for every woman.”

Yup, agree to that. But no matter the look, just sleigh it!

Gabriel Samra: “Once you change a haircut, or once you change a hair color that could be very dramatic, or it could be something you know that takes you to the heavens.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Gabriel Samra Hair Salon

2270 Coral Way

Miami, FL, 33145

(305) 774-1449

