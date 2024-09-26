Clothes that are cool. Clothes that keep you feelin’ cool and covered. Always use protection, and with Coolibar, you can do just that, with their sun-protective clothing.

Coolibar protects your gorgeous skin and makes you look good doing it.

Robert Burns: “Coolibar is a company that’s over 20 years old, and for us, it’s always been our mission to make clothing that is really like a shield for your skin. So, sun-protecting clothing, up to the highest standard like UPF 50, which is as good as you’re gonna get.”

All right, but here’s the really cool stuff. The Miami-based brand just made history at New York Fashion Week.

Robert Burns: “So we just moved to Miami a couple of months ago, and we were able to represent Miami in New York Fashion Week. The first clothing company that specifically sells sun-protective clothing to be featured in New York Fashion Week. That’s a huge deal for us.”

It seems people are making more thoughtful decisions when it comes to their health and wellness, and it’s all being done in style.

Robert Burns: “We’re gonna show you some of the products and designs that we showcased on the runway, so we’re taking from Miami to New York Fashion Week, and we’re bringing it right back here for Deco Drive.”

Awww! That’s so sweet! We do love our protection. But tell us, is Coolibar cooler than just wearing sunblock?

Robert Burns: “Us in South Florida, we all know sunburns. People who visit us all know sunburns, and sunscreen is great, but you gotta keep reapplying it, and dermatologists even say that clothing is the best defense for this.”

Not only are they shining a light on skin safety; their pieces are made for everyone to rock.

Robert Burns: “Whether it’s for you, whether it’s for your kids, whether it’s for golfers out there. We have a yoga line, and what we’re showcasing is our Mott50 line, which is more of a sophisticated, luxury line.”

Speaking of luxury, there’s one outfit that’ll make you feel like a Hollywood star.

Robert Burns: “One of the outfits that these models are wearing is a Misty Aqua, and that was one of the colors of the year. It was the color that Emma Stone wore to the Oscars and that everyone loves.”

Wow! Wearing Emma Stone’s color.

Glynnis Stoot: “I feel fabulous, I feel like a celebrity status. I love Emma Stone!”

I mean, duh. Who doesn’t wanna feel like a celeb, while also protecting their skin?

Robert Burns: “It’s up to you, like, how protected do you wanna be? Do you wanna wear just a bathing suit? That’s great. Do you need a little more coverage? That’s fine. It’s really for anyone for prevention and also for people living with a skin condition. It’s a way to make sure that they stay protected.”

Coolibar is going to be selling items at this Saturday’s pop-up event at The Barzaar in Regatta Grove. Deco viewers can get 20% off with the promo code “Deco Drive.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Coolibar: Sun Protection Clothing.

coolibar.com

The Barzaar pop-up event

Regatta Grove

3415 Pan American Drive

Miami, FL 33133

thebarzaar.com

