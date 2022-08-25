Got a passion for fashion? Then “The Confidential Fashion Show” is where you need to be. The runway will be filled with the latest styles and a few celebs to show ’em off.

Cheryl DeMarco: “‘The Confidential Fashion Show’ is a show to bring well-known, incredible large designers together with these younger ones to really help build that relationship.”

And if you want to be fashion forward…

Cheryl DeMarco: “Attending the show really gives you a true look of what there is here in Miami — quite a large, varied selection of different designs. We have loungewear, ranging all the way to couture.”

Like the mixed couture from Miami designer Alejandro Barzaga.

Alejandro Barzaga: “My brand is inspired by my culture. Part of them came from the Cuban folklore and the Mexican folklore. The clothes have my own drawings, and that’s going to be very distinctive.”

Some of his designs will have art painted on them, or be inspired by different objects.

Alejandro Barzaga: “The other look that you will see is inspired by a shield. Also, when you see it in a profile, it has that shape.”

For local brand House of 22, it’s all about versatility.

Melissa Ledezma: “My styles are a mix between loungewear and streetwear, with a little bit of elegant touches. House of 22 really focuses on bringing back the elegance of being at home, lounge pieces out on the street, or if you’re at home, just relaxing.”

Comfy and cute is the main goal for creator Melissa Ledezma. As for what she’s most excited about…

Melissa Ledezma: “It’s just that sense of satisfaction, knowing that you created something and other people are enjoying it.”

And you can’t have a show without models.

Cheryl DeMarco: “We are having celebrities walk the runway. We will be surprising the audience with our celebrities.”

Celebs like Sports Illustrated model Victoria Cesce “John Wick: Chapter 3” star Sergio Delavicci can’t wait to strut their stuff.

Sergio Delavicci: “I love to interact with people, and I love the energy that I get from people when I walk the runway.”

Now, we don’t want to give too much away, but let’s just say…

Sergio Delavicci: “Confidential Fashion Show provides a great platform for the innovative creative designers to show their unique collections on the runway.”

There are two shows on Friday night.

FOR MORE INFO:

The Confidential Fashion Show

The Historic Alfred I. duPont Building

169 East Flagler Street

Miami, FL 33131

thechigroup.co/the-real-confidential

