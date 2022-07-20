Billy Porter can act, he can sing, he can dance, direct, he can give birth. “Anything’s Possible” in his directorial debut as well. It’s about a teen girl who’s trans, and falls in love with a cute guy in school despite some naysayers. Young love: Exciting, tender and excruciatingly painful.

The future is bright when you open your heart, and in the new teen rom-com, “Anything’s Possible,” a coming of age story directed by Billy Porter…

Billy Porter: “My queerness, that I was told would be my liability, and it was for decades, has become my superpower.”

That follows Kelsa…

Eva Reign: “Living her life, just falling in love, making videos for YouTube.”

Played by Eva Reign.

Eva Reign: “Working on this film was kind of a chance for me to be the hero that I was searching for growing up.”

A confident high school girl who is trans, navigates her senior year.

Eva Reign: “She’s living a pretty normal life, and like, that’s something that we haven’t seen a lot of when it comes to trans people.”

But when classmate Khal catches feelings — translation: Develops a crush — he’s got to muster up the courage to ask her out, IRL. That means “in real life.”

Abubakr Ali: “‘I have feelings for you, and my heart is pounding for you.’ We’re all scared to say that, and this movie says like, screw that. You can say it, and you cannot be afraid of saying it.”

Even though it causes some drama with the haters, and wasn’t it the great 17th-century philosopher Nicki Minaj who once said?

Nicki Minaj: “Shout out to my haters, sorry that you couldn’t phase me.”

A message that Billy…

Billy Porter: “It’s easy to be who you are when what you are is what’s popular.”

The Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner lives by…

Billy Porter: “Choosing your authenticity, choosing yourself. It’s really powerful.”

“Anything’s Possible” is available to stream on Prime Video Friday, July 22.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.