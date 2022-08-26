South Florida doesn’t really understand the whole four seasons things, and that’s fine, because Hollywood does. As we inch closer to maybe feeling two degrees cooler, we’re checking out some of the biggest movie releases coming to theaters this fall.

Pierce Brosnan (as Doctor Fate): “You have two choices. You can be the destroyer of this world, or you can be its savior.”

Dwayne Johnson is suiting up for battle in “Black Adam.”

Dwayne Johnson: “The film has, without question, some of the biggest action sequences I have ever been a part of.”

And Fandango’s Erik Davis says The Rock is ready to rock it.

Erik Davis, Fandango: “He says that this is going to relaunch the DC Universe.”

John Boyega (as King Ghezo): “War.”

Viola Davis (as Nanisca): “Some things are worth fighting for.”

Viola Davis brings the action in “The Woman King,” an epic story about an all-female group of warriors.

Viola Davis: “They were fearless. That’s what made people revere them.”

Erik Davis: “This is going to be our first big Oscar contender of the fall season.”

Speaking of historical, Ana de Armas stars as Marilyn Monroe in “Blonde.”

“Till” brings the story of Emmett Till to theaters.

And “Hocus Pocus 2” may not be based on a real story — but it’s sure bringing the ’90s nostalgia.

To Hanks (as Geppetto): “Turn around. Let me get a look at you. I will be right here when you get back.”

Disney is keeping it real with a live-action adaptation of “Pinocchio,” starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Jiminy Cricket.

Christian Bale (as Burt): “You don’t get here without things starting a long time ago.”

David O’Russell brings the star power in “Amsterdam.”

Erik Davis: “Group of friends who witness a murder, and then beyond from that, they kind of stumble into unraveling one of the craziest plots in American history.”

Another star-studded film coming soon is George Clooney and Julia Roberts’ rom-com “Ticket to Paradise.”

And Harry Styles gets dramatic in “My Policeman.”

Sam Worthington (as Jake Sully): “Wherever we go, this family.”

The world of Pandora returns to the big screen in the highly anticipated sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water.”

Angela Bassett (as Ramonda): “I am queen of the most powerful nation in the world, and my entire family is gone.”

It’s a tribute fit for a king in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The sequel focuses on the Wakandans fighting to protect their nation in the wake of Chadwick Boseman and his character’s death.

Lupita Nyong’o: “We lost him, but so did the rest of the world who loved the first movie. We had to face that, and we faced it head on.”

Letitia Wright: “The support from the Marvel fans and the dedication to just our franchise has been really felt “

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.