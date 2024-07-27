Immigration is always a serious and loaded subject. Haitian-born comedian TJ, who’s playing at the Sandrell Rivers Theater in Miami on Saturday, knows first hand what that situation is like when it comes to immigration. But lucky for us, he’s found humor in it.

TJ: “Why would I risk dying for America? I survived Haiti [laughter]. Surviving Haiti and dying for America, that would be like you survived cancer and you die of a gluten allergy [laughter]. That’s how insane that would be.”

Deco caught up with the funnyman and found out the reasons he got into doing stand-up in the first place. One person in particular gets a lot of the credit.

TJ: “When I came to America, I was looking for ways to improve my English, and I fell in love with stand-up comedy ’cause I was watching a lot of TV. Jon Stewart practically taught me how to speak English.”

You can check out TJ’s show, and his humor, at the Sandrell River Theater on Saturday, July 27 at 8 p.m. You don’t need a green card, we understand, to get in, but you do need a ticket.

Tickets are available at the box office.

