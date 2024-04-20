Comedian Jay Pharoah is the host of the new Fox show “Quiz with Balls” … and we know what you’re thinking, America, but it’s not that.

In the show, families must answer a multiple-choice quiz for a chance to win $100,000.

But before the show’s debut, Deco caught up with Jay to talk about another show of his: his stand-up comedy tour.

Jay Pharoah: “It’s explosive, and no energy, one of the best live shows you’re ever going to see in your life.[imitates Denzel Washington] I stand by my brand, I guarantee it. Like Pepsi, I guarantee it, you understand? I stand by it!”

There are more laughs where that came from. You can catch Jay Pharoah live at the Miami Improv in CityPlace Doral, Friday through Sunday. For the deets, click here.

