Heather McMahan is one of the most popular comedians around. The woman never stops working. Heather’s fans will follow her wherever she goes, even if it means leaving dry land and hitting the deep blue sea.

Heather McMahan: “Over the last couple of years, we’ve done so much. Done world tours, shot comedy specials, and sold out Radio City, but you know what we haven’t done? A frickin’ cruise.”

The adventure is called the Absolutely Knot Cruise. Heather’s bringing a bunch of her funniest pals with her. The party shoves off from Miami next month.

Heather McMahan: “But I’ll be doing a show every night, and then after the shows, we’ll be doing late night parties up on the lido deck with DJs. We’re gonna have themed nights. A Miami Night. I love Pitbull — Mr. 305, Mr. Worldwide — so we’re gonna have a Pitbull theme night where everybody’s gonna dress in drag as Pitbull. It’s gonna be fantastic.”

One bit of advice: I wouldn’t heckle any of the comics. You just might be made to walk the plank.

