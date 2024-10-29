Get ready to dive into deliciousness! The South Florida Seafood Festival is casting its net soon, and it’s going to be a whale of a time, although whales are not on the menu cause they are too cute. From tasty treats to live entertainment, it’s a feast you won’t want to miss and Deco has all the deets.

Seafood lovers rejoice—because something swimmingly delicious is on its way.

The South Florida Seafood Festival has returned for its 11th year.

Michael Davidson: “This event is a staple. Everybody in Miami knows about it.”

And things are a bit different.

Michael Davidson: “The first new thing we are doing this year is we are switching the venue. It’s going to be at the Wynwood Marketplace, which is an amazing venue right in the heart of Wynwood.”

Also new this year? The kitchen lab!

Michael Davidson: “The kitchen lab is a live demonstration of some of the local chefs best dishes. So you’ll get a first-hand look on what it takes to make a seafood dish.”

Chef Victor Rosado of Ahumar in Miami will be one of the chefs making a splash during the live demonstration.

Victor Rosado, chef: “This is 11 years of the South Florida seafood festival, and this is my first year, so I’m super excited to be apart of it and I’m bringing all the flavors from Ahmar and my culture into the festival.”

Chef is keeping the meal he’s preparing under wraps for now, but he did give Deco a taste of what’s to come.

Victor Rosado, chef: “The grilled octopus over wood fire. Marinated in paprika. And then it’s going to be in a bed of chickpea spread. Herb puree, chickpea salad, and some celery leaves to top it off.”

Sounds scrumptious. But Chef Victor won’t be the only one cooking up something fin-tastic. Chef Armando from Mau Miami will also be in attendance.

Armando Jose Febles, chef: “They reached out to me from corporate and asked me if I wanted to be apart of it, and I didn’t hesitate. I said absolutely!”

And you will not hesitate to try this tasty dish the chef is preparing for you.

Armando Jose Febles, chef: “So for the seafood festival, I’m going to be making one of our house specials, one of our most ordered items. It’s seared scallops.”

Yum! Tell us more!

Armando Jose Febles, chef: “We use U-10 scallops then to go with a Spanish chorizo wagyu, which consists of some shallots, garlic, a little bit of vermouth in there, and some herbs. We simmer it for about an hour and a half just for everything to come together.”

And just like that, the Catch of the Day is served. Now that we’ve reeled you in, here’s more details for the festival.

Michael Davidson: “The seafood festival is November 10th Sunday, and it starts at 11 a.m. and goes all the way until 7 p.m. Kids under 12 are in for free. Tickets right now are at a super early bird special, which will end soon, so make sure to get them now.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Wynwood Marketplace

2250 NW 2nd Ave

Miami, Fl 33127

(305) 444-7270

https://www.southfloridaseafoodfestival.com/

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.