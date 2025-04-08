There’s a first time for everything. After rocking Latin American audiences for over a decade, Gusi is on his first U.S. tour. Deco’s very own rhythm master, Alex “Musica” Miranda, has all the danceable deets on this very big deal. Alex.

Gusi’s been waiting a long time to show his stateside fans what he’s got. We caught up with the Colombian music star and his producer, the legendary Emilio Estefan, to talk about the music he’ll be playing on the road.

“Acabaste Conmigo,” the latest single from Colombian heartthrob, Gusi is zooming up the Latin music charts.

The singer worked with Deco’s good pal, Emilio Estefan, on the track. The move started a mutual admiration society.

Gusi: “It’s a dream come true. You know, Emilio is part of Latin and American history. I’m so grateful and thankful with Emilio and all of his team.”

Emilio Estefan: “For me, it’s a celebration to work with Gusi. It’s a worldwide name, representing Colombia, but he represents a sound that makes everybody dance, everybody smiles.”

That sound Emilio’s talking about is called Vallenato. It’s a mix of different styles of Colombian folk music.

Gusi: “The perfect sound from Colombia. Like Cumbia and Vallenato, they are like a perfect couple and yeah it’s folk music. We have so many artists representing that sound.”

Gusi does what so many successful artists do. He take the things he likes, puts his own spin on them and then comes out with music that makes people move.

Gusi: “So it’s like salsa, it’s like cumbia, it’s like rock and pop music. Everyone just makes their own sound.”

As a music producer, Emilio knew the secrets to making hot Vallenato.

Emilio Estefan: “It’s the bass, accordion and percussion. You know, when you mix that sound from Colombia, I mean, it doesn’t matter where you come from people love it and they dance.”

We’ve established how much the guys love working together. Emilio does have a special place in his heart for a certain entertainment news show, as well. Excuse us if we blush.

Emilio Estefan: “We love Deco Drive. They help us so much. It’s special to me and Gloria for many years and congratulations, everything you do is fantastic.”

Gusi has kicked off his first-ever U.S. tour right here in Miami. By the way, it’s totally solo as there is no one on stage but him.

