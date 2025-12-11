She’s one of the greatest singers of all time! Mariah Carey is an international superstar who’s sold millions of records. Now the singer’s first demo tape is going up for auction—and there’s a South Florida connection.

Few artists can match the chart-topping power of Mariah Carey with back-to-back bangers like “Emotions,” “Vision of Love,” and “Fantasy.”

But before she became the ultimate pop diva, Mariah had to make a demo tape. Yes, kids, before Spotify, you had to listen to music on one of these things. Mariah’s old cassette features early versions of “Someday,” and “All in Your Mind.”

Now the tape is hitting the auction block.

Arthur Baker: “It’s a demo Mariah was shopping around before she had a record deal.”

Deco met up with producer Arthur Baker in Miami Shores. He was introduced to Mariah by R&B singer Brenda K. Star back in 1988.

Arthur Baker: “She said to me, ‘This is my background singer, and she’s got a great demo.’ We go to my edit room, put the cassette in, and it’s what we now know as Mariah Carey, the voice.”

Turns out there are unverified tapes that have been leaked on YouTube, like this one.

[Video plays]

But Arthur’s tape is the real deal. Collectible company “Wax Poetics” is offering the cassette. Bidding is up to $23,000.

She has crazy fans, they like to collect her stuff, and this is one of a kind.

It could be the perfect stocking stuffer for the ultimate Mariah fan. They’ll just have to get one of these contraptions to play it.

The bidding ends at 3 p.m. on Thursday.

