We all know the Museum of Graffiti is one of a kind, and really the only place you can get bomb swag from local graffiti artists. While graffiti is usually two dimensional, two local females are making the transition from the walls to 3-D figures.

The powerhouse artists partnered with toy company super plastic to bring their art to life.

Graffiti isn’t just for walls. At the Museum of Graffiti this Friday, you get to see all the places graffiti can go.

Like on these adorable vinyl figurines from two local female artists Red and Delvs.

Dlevs, Miami Centric: “It’s a three-inch vinyl figure that I designed to be as close as possible to the images I paint on the street, so she’s very Miami Centric. She has a bikini, really nice cleavage, cute little butt, couple of tattoos.”

Allison Freidin: “Both recently released their graffiti in three dimensional figures as part of a globally renowned toy company called Super Plastic.”

Delvs was super pumped to team up with them.

Delvs: “My favorite part was getting to see it, the sample, looking at the box when it was finally made, opening it up and seeing the toy like finished. That was like very exciting.”

And tomorrow night there’s a big celebration for the ladies at the museum, and you’re invited.

Allison Freidin: “Guests are going to be able to meet the artists, get posters signed, actually get their own toys signed by the artists.”

Delvs: “The best part is getting to interact with the public, they get to put my face to my art, which is really cool.”

Now these bad boys – sorry, bad gals – are limited edition, so you gotta get them quick before they’re gone.

Allison Freidin: “There’s very few of them, and they’re actually in blind boxes, which means you don’t know which one you’re going to get.”

This little cutie is going to a nice home and be sure to get her signed before you scoot.

Allison Freidin: “You don’t want to miss this event. It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to interact with the women that, in our community, have made vibrant artwork in our streets.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Museum of Graffiti

276 NW 26th St, Miami, FL 33127

786-580-4678

