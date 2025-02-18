Hold on to your bananas, because a cursed monkey’s out of the attic. Yep, it starts with a cute toy and then poof — you’re in a nightmare. So, how do you get rid of a little monkey that wants to kill you? You try to iniolate it!!! We’re catching up with one of the cast members of “The Monkey.”

Twin brothers discover an old monkey toy who brings a whole lot of monkey business and trouble.

Now, these guys have to break the curse and maybe a sweat or two. Spoiler: They’re really gonna have to work for it.

The Monkey, inspired by a classic Stephen King short story, with twists and terror you wouldn’t see coming. Colin O’Brien, who plays Petey, is here to scare…I mean, share the deets!

Colin O’Brien: “When I first read the script, I thought it was a super serious scary movie. So I found myself laughing at certain parts and I felt a little guilty because it’s of people dying and that’s normally something you don’t laugh at.”

And the director and writer of the film, Osgood Perkins got a good review!

Colin O’Brien: “Oz is a really talented guy, and I really loved how he put the unique twist on the story — instead of making it as it was.”

For Colin sometimes, the set itself was a little too spooky.

Colin O’Brien: “A lot of the gore was on set, so there were a couple times where I was definitely shocked and a little taken back.”

So, let’s say you discover a haunted toy in your attic, kind of like in the monkey. Would you try to break the curse or just slap it on eBay and hope someone else deals with it?

Colin O’Brien: “Definitely sell it on eBay, I mean if you’re gonna suffer from something… At least make a profit right?”

But if the monkey were given to Colin as a gift, would he keep it? That’s the big question.

Colin O’Brien: “No. Absolutely not, yeah.”

The Monkey premieres Feb. 21. It’s cursed, and scary and it’s going to make you look at your toys a little differently. Check under your bed tonight.

