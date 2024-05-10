There’s Netflix and chill and we all know what that really means.

And now there’s Coffee and Chill where the chilling is thrilling. Deco’s Alex Miranda, who’s cold as ice has the story.

Coffee and chill want to —

Lucy: “Bring people together in a healthy way on the weekend. Something social but still good for you.”

With a hot cup of joe, of course.

Lucy: “Full espresso bar, you can have a nice cappuccino, a latte, hot, iced, you name it.”

But the chill part is an understatement. She’s talking about cold plunges!

Lucy: “I know it sounds intimidating but you feel absolutely amazing after.

Which you can — would the word be enjoy? During their wellness events in Miami, like here at Joia Beach on Watson Island, where I’m getting a real feel for the latest health craze.

Lucy: “I say get in as fast as possible. Don’t dip your toe in first.”

Alex Miranda: “I can’t feel my toes! I don’t feel my toes!”

Lucy: “Then you’re like ‘I don’t want to get in!'”

Alex Miranda: “As all guys know this is the worst part.”

Eric: “Even worse.”

Lucy: “It grounds you. It brings you right back to the present. You connect deeply with your breath.”

Alex Miranda: “How do I breathe? I didn’t ask you!”

Lucy: “I like to keep my hands out until the very end because that’s when you will feel a lot of the sharper pains.”

Eric: “Your body’s going into fight or flight.”

Alex Miranda: “Thanks, Eric. This is lovely.”

Lucy: “I like to encourage people to get through two minutes.”

Eric: “Alex, great job but I have a surprise for you now.”

Alex Miranda: “The hot coffee?”

Eric: “Something like that.”

Alex Miranda: ‘Right?!”

Lucy: “It depends on how cold the water is as well.”

Oh, just below 40 degrees.

Eric: ‘Here’s your surprise.”

Alex Miranda: “Huh?”

Lucy: “It’s really a mental challenge, I think.”

Alex Miranda: “I have conquered the ice bath.”

Lucy: “Some people dunk at the end.”

Alex Miranda: “OH, OH, OH! It feels good. It actually feels good.”

Eric: “Now you’re crazy just like me.”

Alex Miranda: “I don’t even need to scream anymore. You got a pina coladaa?”

This isn’t pure masochism. There are health benefits to cold therapy.

Lucy: “It really wakes you up but it’s also good for you immunity, boosting circulation, and longevity.”

Alex Miranda: “I feel like I’m in a state of zen right now.”

Lucy: “Yeah, you crushed it. I think that you definitely feel like you’re calm and energized.”

Alex Miranda: “I adjusted and then I was thinking, ‘OH! it’s do-able!'”

Eric: ‘That’s everyone’s experience. You have that first little cold shock when you get it, then you regulate.”

Dive right into a new hobby!

Lucy: “We’re going to be a Fabel in Wynwood on the 19th of May from 9:30 to 11:30. We’re going to be here at the beautiful Joia Beach in June on the first, the 15th, and those are both at 10 to noon.”

And friendships!

Lucy: “When you’re in the tub with eight friends and you’re all cheering each other on, it’s like ‘We got this, we can do anything for two minutes,’ and you get out and feel on top of the world.”

Alex Miranda: “I think I’ve been in here for about, I don’t know, 45 minutes! I feel like a whole new person, OK? I feel very cool.”

Eric: “Cool, ice ice baby.”

Lucy: “We’re very proud.”

Alex Miranda: “Here we go, you know the lyrics right?”

Lucy: “Ice ice baby!”

Coffee and Chill’s event on May 19th has sold out. For more information on future events click here.

