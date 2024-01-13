They say bigger is better, and that’s especially true when it comes to the entertainment space at Bayside Marketplace. Pier 5 is here and ready to make a big splash.

Deco’s jolly sailor boy, Alex Miranda, is diving into the opening weekend fun.

It is a whole new day at Bayside Marketplace. I am a Miami homegrown guy, and I’ve always wanted to want to come to Bayside, but now I genuinely do.

Pier 5 is the whole new version of Bayside.

The aliens from New Year’s Day are here dancing behind me.

Alex Miranda: “How are you doing it? What have you done here?”

Tony Guerra, Breakwater Hospitality Group: “This is great. So what we’ve done is, we brought back Pier 5. Pier 5 was the name of the original fishing pier here in Miami before Bayside was built, so we went back to history, paying an homage to Miami history, brought back the Poer 5 name. It’s an event space, it’s a bar, it’s part of what we’ve done in Breakwater with all our venues. This one’s really unique. For me, in our group, I can tell you this is one of the most beautiful waterfront properties here in Miami that we have.”

Alex Miranda: “It just took somebody like you and your brother to finally do it, because Bayside is amazing. I mean, look at all the views, all the water, and now they have a game deck, too.”

The Rum Bar specializes in two of my favorites: the mojito and the daiquiri.

The bar is over 200 feet long! They say it’s the biggest bar in Miami. I have not measured it myself, I can’t back that up, but what I can tell you is that it is absolutely huge.

Another bar, Tequila y Mezcal, specializes in craft brews. I’m just kidding, it specializes in tequila and mezcal.

As final proof that locals are here at Bayside, take a look at my two favorites: Caymus and Fendi.

By the way, live music plays here weekly, and it’s a fabulous time.

FOR MORE INFO:

Pier 5

Bayside Marketplace

401 Biscayne Blvd., Unit M100

Miami, FL 33132

305-209-0090

pier5.com

