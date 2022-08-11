You can get the best of the world at Fashion Happy Hour. It’s a one-of-a-kind shopping experience, and they’re getting a little more environmentally friendly. You can get up close and personal with local brands and designers in one of Miami’s hottest districts, Wynwood.

Now, here’s a fashion forward event you’ll want Siri to remind you about.

Natalie Garcia: “Fashion Happy Hour connects fashion enthusiasts, that has an amazing happy hour and a great fashion show as well.”

It’s happening inside the Wynwood Marketplace.

Mike Priceman: “We’re excited to have Fashion Happy Hour here this Friday at the deck. We have shopping, food, beverages, art, and it made sense to just have a fashion show here on our property.”

At Fashion Happy Hour, you’ll get more than just a show.

Natalie Garcia: “It’s for people in the fashion industry to network and make connections. I’ve always been into fashion, and I love putting people together.”

You can mingle with designers and look at a ton of different options like…

Simmi D: “Okimmi is about feel, it’s about flow.”

The street wear brand is all about sustainable clothing.

Simmi D: “Some of my pieces are 11 to one. So I can take 11 unwanted pieces and remake it, recreate it into one piece and it’s couture, it’s art. They’re all one of a kind.”

Natalie Garcia: “It’s very funky, perfect for the Wynwood scene.”

If you’re looking for something a little more formal, there’s Haute High Fashion Label, and swimwear for those hot beach days by Vaughan’s Collection.

Natalie Garcia: “These are just three of the brands that you’re gonna be seeing out of about 10 other brands and influencers.”

And if you like what you see, you’re in luck.

Natalie Garcia: “Guests can come in and they can shop straight from the runway.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Fashion Happy Hour at Wynwood Marketplace

2250 NW 2nd Ave.

Miami, FL 33127

eventbrite.com/e/fashion-happy-hour-at-thedeck-wynwood-tickets-391335504027



Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.