Part 2 of ‘Cobra Kai’s’ last season is here, and the Netflix show is striking hard with no mercy, one last time. Of course, this story is the continuation of Daniel and Johnny’s frenemy relationship after the infamous one-leg crane kick from the original “The Karate Kid.” Deco karate chopped it up with the stars and creators to give us a taste of the final showdown.

Ralph Macchio and William Zabka’s characters have been in a love-hate relationship since the 1984 “Karate Kid” movie.

So, do Daniel and Johnny have anything in common?

Ralph Macchio: “We both teach karate.”

William Zabka: “We both teach karate. We both live in the Valley. They bang heads a lot, but they have a lot in common. I think they’re more alike than they’re different at their core.”

Ralph Macchio: “They just don’t see it often.”

William Zabka: “Yeah, they both had different mentors, but if you took the two same kids and swapped senseis, he’d probably be the good guy, and I’d be the ass.”

Ralph Macchio: “Ha, ba-ru-pum.”

But what if the roles were reversed?

Ralph Macchio: “So, if roles were reversed, what would I, as Johnny – that you’re always right!”

William Zabka: “If I were Daniel, what would I tell Johnny? I would just say, ‘I’m sorry, man. Sorry for everything. It’s all my fault.'”

The sixth and final season of “Cobra Kai” is the bittersweet end of their sweeping story.

Ralph Macchio: “You want to believe that you’re going to have that ending that’s gonna have those kind of feels that big, fat ’80s movies used to have. So I’m hopeful that’s kinda where we land. But we have a pretty big roller coaster to ride before we get to the end.”

William Zabka: “We went through Season 2, and we went through Part 3, so there’s resolve in us, ao we feel great to be here. But looking back at where the fans are about to take off from, I’m super excited. “

Fans are on the edge of their seat with the finale split into three parts, and Part 2 kickstarts with an epic karate battle.

Ralph Macchio: “Obviously, we can’t go into details of what the final chapter and the finale will be that comes out next year. You know, you always have to hit rock bottom to bounce back up. So this middle section takes us to places we’ve never been.”

These next episodes have the most jam-packed, high-flying fights. But at the end, there are no losers.

William Zabka: “There’s no good guys, and there’s no bad guys. They are all shades of gray. Nobody’s perfect. That’s what the show does great. It turns every character into a prism. You can look at this show into anybody’s eyes, and they’re the hero, including the bad guys.”

Part 2 of Season 6 of “Cobra Kai” is now streaming on Netflix. For the finale, viewers will have to wait until Feb. 13.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.